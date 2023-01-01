Irrational Overreactions(?): Day should call plays like that all the time; secondary let down the rest of the team

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Man Fatally Shoots Teen, Has Charges Dropped. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Ryan Day proved himself as a play caller in the Peach Bowl, but giving that up is the next major step for his team
For the past 13 months, I have written about how it was time for Ryan Day to relinquish his offensive play-calling duties for a multitude of reasons. None of those reasons were because I thought that he was incapable of calling a tremendous offensive game, we have seen him do it on multiple occasions, but my reasons were mainly centered on the fact that his responsibilities as the head coach did not allow him fully dedicate himself to what it takes be an elite-level playcaller.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Positive takeaways from the Peach Bowl
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
Look: Shot Reveals Where Ohio State's Kicker Went Wrong
Ohio State came within a kick of advancing to the national title game, but a missed 50-yard field goal attempt in the game's final seconds secured a victory for the No. 1 Bulldogs. On Monday, Lettermen Row's Tim May broke down what went wrong on that last kick which went...
Five-star WR Brandon Inniss tuned down lucrative NIL deals to play for Hartline and Ohio State
SAN ANTONIO - Ohio State five-star signee Brandon Inniss had some lucrative NIL offers late in his recruiting process, as programs tried to get the Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage standout to change his mind regarding a college decision he had made during the summer. Inniss obviously didn’t budge and...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State losing another important staffer
Ryan Day’s coaching staff at Ohio State is in the midst of upheaval and it looks like he’s about to lose a critical member of his defense. According to Football Scoop, Matt Guerrieri, who has been working as the Buckeyes’ senior advisor and analyst on the defensive side, has agreed to follow Kevin Wilson to Tulsa where he’ll be the new defensive coordinator.
landgrantholyland.com
Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Georgia
There are always things I can find to be grumpy about when watching a football game. Flaws are often easy to see, and when things are largely going in a positive direction, the negative things stand out even more. I could probably fill the entire internet with things that I didn’t like about Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, but I’ll try sticking to just some of the basics because that wound is still raw, and I don’t really feel like picking at it.
Eleven Warriors
A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense
In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
landgrantholyland.com
Peach Bowl Film Review: Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia comes down to the little things
The wounds are still fresh from Ohio State losing to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl in heart breaking fashion on Noah Ruggles’ last second missed field attempt. Losing college football games is never fun for fans, players, or the coaches involved, but the gut-wrenching fashion of that loss will stick with everyone in Buckeye Nation for a while.
Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023. A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered...
saturdaytradition.com
Steele Chambers fights back emotions discussing Ohio State's 2022 season: 'I love these guys'
Steele Chambers gave his all in the College Football Playoff 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Chambers was a part of a Buckeyes’ defense that held their own up until the last quarter of the game as the team lost 42-41 on a heartbreaking missed 50-yard field goal.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeye Stock Market Report: So close, yet it wasn’t meant to be
After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Debuts As Ohio State's No. 1 Target As Secondary Players Become a Primary Focus in the 2024 Recruiting Class
New year, new recruiting cycle. With Ohio State only holding three commitments for the 2024 cycle in Garrett Stover, Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, there are plenty of prospects worthy of one of the top 12 spots on Eleven Warriors’ monthly editorial on Ohio State’s top recruiting targets, the Heat Check.
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video
A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'
C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day delivers berserk reaction to Peach Bowl's first-half action
Ryan Day knows how much is on the line Saturday night. Ohio State is looking to make the most of its trip to the College Football Playoff, and the head coach is not taking it for granted. In the second quarter, the Buckeyes delivered some big plays against defending national...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball downs No. 14 Michigan in hard-fought victory
The Ohio State women’s basketball team ended the 2022 calendar like the 2022/23 season began — beating a ranked team. This time around it was the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines, a team themselves who’ve amassed an impressive season in the first two months of the campaign. Even so, the Scarlet & Gray picked up their fourth win against a ranked team in a 66-57 defeat of their rivals.
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Pain and suffering, Ohio State loses a heartbreaker to Georgia to end the season
Ohio State loses in a heartbreaking fashion to the Georgia Bulldogs 42-41 in a Peach Bowl Showdown for the ages. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. To get the show started, we get into their initial reactions to the game and why...
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: What is the biggest key to an Ohio State victory over Georgia?
Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
College Basketball Odds: Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023
The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Ohio State Northwestern prediction and pick. Ohio State lost to San Diego State. The Buckeyes fell to the Aztecs in Maui in a high-scoring game. They have defeated Cincinnati and Texas Tech. They lost to North Carolina in a game they led most of the way. North Carolina’s Pete Nance tied the game with a mid-range jump shot off an inbounds pass at the buzzer, sending the contest into overtime. The Buckeyes did not have answers for UNC in the extra period. Ohio State’s best moment of the season came when it rallied late to beat Rutgers on a buzzer-beating shot. All in all, Ohio State has shown a tendency to play a lot of close games and not separate itself from the opponent, for better or worse. The Buckeyes are not an elite Big Ten team; they’re in the middle tier and will try to make their way upward in the standings. They will need to win a lot of close games, especially on the road. This is exactly the kind of game they need to win.
Comments / 0