Columbus, OH

Irrational Overreactions(?): Day should call plays like that all the time; secondary let down the rest of the team

By Matt Tamanini
landgrantholyland.com
 2 days ago
landgrantholyland.com

Column: Ryan Day proved himself as a play caller in the Peach Bowl, but giving that up is the next major step for his team

For the past 13 months, I have written about how it was time for Ryan Day to relinquish his offensive play-calling duties for a multitude of reasons. None of those reasons were because I thought that he was incapable of calling a tremendous offensive game, we have seen him do it on multiple occasions, but my reasons were mainly centered on the fact that his responsibilities as the head coach did not allow him fully dedicate himself to what it takes be an elite-level playcaller.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

You’re Nuts: Positive takeaways from the Peach Bowl

Everybody knows that one of the best parts of being a sports fan is debating and dissecting the most (and least) important questions in the sporting world with your friends. So, we’re bringing that to the pages of LGHL with our favorite head-to-head column: You’re Nuts. In You’re...
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio State losing another important staffer

Ryan Day’s coaching staff at Ohio State is in the midst of upheaval and it looks like he’s about to lose a critical member of his defense. According to Football Scoop, Matt Guerrieri, who has been working as the Buckeyes’ senior advisor and analyst on the defensive side, has agreed to follow Kevin Wilson to Tulsa where he’ll be the new defensive coordinator.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Grumpy Old Buckeye: Ohio State vs. Georgia

There are always things I can find to be grumpy about when watching a football game. Flaws are often easy to see, and when things are largely going in a positive direction, the negative things stand out even more. I could probably fill the entire internet with things that I didn’t like about Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, but I’ll try sticking to just some of the basics because that wound is still raw, and I don’t really feel like picking at it.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense

In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Peach Bowl Film Review: Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss to Georgia comes down to the little things

The wounds are still fresh from Ohio State losing to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl in heart breaking fashion on Noah Ruggles’ last second missed field attempt. Losing college football games is never fun for fans, players, or the coaches involved, but the gut-wrenching fashion of that loss will stick with everyone in Buckeye Nation for a while.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023. A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeye Stock Market Report: So close, yet it wasn’t meant to be

After each Ohio State game during the 2022 football season, LGHL will offer its market analysis of the Buckeyes’ performance. Using a standard bond rating system, we’ll evaluate the offense, the defense, and the special teams, according to this formula:. AA: Very Strong. A: Strong. BBB: Adequate. BB:...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video

A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball downs No. 14 Michigan in hard-fought victory

The Ohio State women’s basketball team ended the 2022 calendar like the 2022/23 season began — beating a ranked team. This time around it was the No. 14 Michigan Wolverines, a team themselves who’ve amassed an impressive season in the first two months of the campaign. Even so, the Scarlet & Gray picked up their fourth win against a ranked team in a 66-57 defeat of their rivals.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Ohio State vs. Northwestern prediction, odds and pick – 1/1/2023

The Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Ohio State Northwestern prediction and pick. Ohio State lost to San Diego State. The Buckeyes fell to the Aztecs in Maui in a high-scoring game. They have defeated Cincinnati and Texas Tech. They lost to North Carolina in a game they led most of the way. North Carolina’s Pete Nance tied the game with a mid-range jump shot off an inbounds pass at the buzzer, sending the contest into overtime. The Buckeyes did not have answers for UNC in the extra period. Ohio State’s best moment of the season came when it rallied late to beat Rutgers on a buzzer-beating shot. All in all, Ohio State has shown a tendency to play a lot of close games and not separate itself from the opponent, for better or worse. The Buckeyes are not an elite Big Ten team; they’re in the middle tier and will try to make their way upward in the standings. They will need to win a lot of close games, especially on the road. This is exactly the kind of game they need to win.
COLUMBUS, OH

