Missouri State

pethelpful.com

North Carolina Shelter Cat Has Watched Every Pet Be Adopted Except for Her

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. There's nothing better than giving a long term shelter cat a home. Older cats are sometimes passed by in lieu of people adopting kittens and one resident at the @SecondChancePets shelter in North Carolina has been there longer than any other cat. Thankfully, this video already has a happy ending because this beautiful baby named Boston Cream has been adopted after being featured on TikTok.
Axios

Five Northwest Arkansas stories to watch in 2023

The start of a new year is a good time to reflect and goal-set for the future. Here are five trends and narratives we'll be watching as 2023 unfolds:. ICYMI, the cost of living in NWA has rapidly increased, with the median price of single-family homes growing faster than any other community in the country. The issue has caught the attention of local government and nonprofit organizations.
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

