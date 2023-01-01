Read full article on original website
Lions WR Calls Out ESPN for Using Wrong Photo
Lions WR took to social media to clear up an error made by ESPN.
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
WATCH: Falcons Block Cardinals Punt, Cordarrelle Patterson TD
The Atlanta Falcons strung together perhaps their finest three-play sequence of the season late in the first half of Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
