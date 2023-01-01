Read full article on original website
Alabama fans wanted everyone fired in massive overreaction to early Sugar Bowl deficit
Alabama Crimson Tide fans wanted the entire coaching staff fired after an early 10-0 deficit at the hands of Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Alabama Crimson Tide fans expect excellence. That’s what happens when you root for a team in the middle (or tail end, depending on who you ask) of a dynasty.
Saban Can’t Help But Bring Up CFP Rankings After Sugar Bowl Win
The Crimson Tide coach took a jab at the CFP committee following Alabama’s win against Kansas State.
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
Nick Saban Reveals What He Thinks Alabama's Win Proved Today
Alabama just missed out on the College Football Playoff this season. Instead of sulking about it, the Crimson Tide came out and dominated their opponent in the Sugar Bowl. After trailing early to Kansas State, Alabama scored 35 unanswered points. Bryce Young had 321 passing yards and five touchdowns. Alabama...
Nick Saban, Alabama extend insane streak with Sugar Bowl win
The 2022 season did not come close to meeting Nick Saban and Alabama football’s lofty standards. With that being said, their effort would be considered a success by almost any other college football program. Saban and the Crimson Tide earned their 11th victory of the year with their dominant 45-20 Sugar Bowl win on Saturday. Alabama has now won 11-plus games for the 12th straight season, per CBS Sports on Twitter.
Instant Analysis: No. 5 Alabama 45, No. 9 Kansas State 20
After going down early, the Crimson Tide crushed the Wildcats in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl.
Why Alabama will return to College Football Playoff in 2023
Alabama football capped off its 2022 season in style on New Year’s Eve, defeating Kansas State 45-20 in the Sugar Bowl. Bryce Young put on a show in his presumably final college game, throwing for 321 yards and five touchdowns. The defense also played very well, racking up eight sacks and two takeaways on the day.
Young throws for 5 TDs, Alabama tops K-State in Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Bryce Young’s decision to opt in to the Sugar Bowl only enhanced his chances of cashing in as a pro. Young passed for 321 yards and five touchdowns in a game that other top NFL prospects might have skipped, and No. 5 Alabama responded to an early two-score deficit with 35 straight points to defeat 11th-ranked Kansas State 45-20 on Saturday.
Scorebook Live
SBLive Arkansas Top 25 boys basketball rankings (Jan. 2)
By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Scott Miller If you have kept up since the beginning of the season, it is likely your head is spinning by now. There have been two or three teams that have possibly separated themselves for now, but overall the field is wide open as there have been multiple ...
Alabama Football Tradition Built On Post-Season Success
LEACH (incredulously): Sure, but fourth?!. ME: Behind Saban, Stallings, and Bryant. LEACH: S***, I’ll take fourth on that list. Lists are a big deal.At this time of year I have memories of past post-season Alabama football games and how Bama success in bowl games and national championship games has played such a big role in the Crimson Tide being at or near the top of the nation’s all-time greatest programs.
