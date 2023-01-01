ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police increase security for New Year's celebrations

By Marissa Perlman
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Chicago Police increase security for New Year's celebrations 01:56

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department is beefing up security in several areas for New Year's Eve. This comes as the department continues to deal with staffing challenges.

But as CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reports, more than 1,300 officers were called in for crowd control at Fulton Market, River North, Motor Row, and Clark and Halsted.

All across the city more officers were on patrol as part of the city and Office of Emergency Management's safety plan.

"We're going to be keeping an eye on large gatherings and any impromptu parties that are going to pop up," officials said.

But in light of a staffing shortage in the agency, as of October of this year, CBS 2 reported the city was down about 1,400 officers. Now many had their days off canceled. Others had to work extended shifts. Police said some officers who usually work in office will be out monitoring the streets.

Supt. David Brown noted the number of officers now being pulled in to work this holiday.

"Our work often requires us to be away from our families and to be subject to a lot of dangerous situations, so it's really important our officers know about services available," he said.

On top of this, the Office of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection is warning businesses if they have lines of people outside, they are responsible for those customers. The agency will also be checking up on places that serve alcohol to make sure their liquor license is up to date.

There are officers both on foot and on bike in the city's entertainment districts, including Millennium Park.

CPD also planned for extra security on the CTA.

