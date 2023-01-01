ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles celebrates 2023 with a New Year’s Eve party, ball drop and bonfire

By Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
 2 days ago

Hundreds of people turned out on a rainy New Year’s Eve to ring in 2023 at a new event in downtown Paso Robles.

The festivities included a bonfire and a 9 p.m. ball drop set to coincide with midnight on the East Coast so participants could “enjoy ringing in the New Year and still be home before midnight,” the city said in a news release.

Attendees enjoyed music by JC Smith Band, Chicago Blues and DJ Chad Fortin, as well as performance by the Dancing Fire dance troupe

Food trucks and a sparkling wine vendor were also on hand.

People enjoy a bonfire at the city of Paso Robles’ first New Year’s Eve celebration in Downtown City Park. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
The crowd counted down when the disco ball dropped. The City of Paso Robles held its first New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown City Park, featuring live music, a bonfire and a New Year’s Eve ball drop. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
Jackson Place, 5 of Paso Robles wears a cowboy hat as he skids down the slide at the playground in Downtown City Park on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Dozens of kids scrambled on the playground equipment during a New Year’s Eve party. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com
A crowd counts down as a disco ball is dropped during the city of Paso Robles’ first New Year’s Eve celebration in Downtown City Park on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Laura Dickinson/ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The Tribune

