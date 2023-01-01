Paso Robles celebrates 2023 with a New Year’s Eve party, ball drop and bonfire
By Laura Dickinson
The Tribune
2 days ago
Hundreds of people turned out on a rainy New Year’s Eve to ring in 2023 at a new event in downtown Paso Robles.
The festivities included a bonfire and a 9 p.m. ball drop set to coincide with midnight on the East Coast so participants could “enjoy ringing in the New Year and still be home before midnight,” the city said in a news release.
Attendees enjoyed music by JC Smith Band, Chicago Blues and DJ Chad Fortin, as well as performance by the Dancing Fire dance troupe
Food trucks and a sparkling wine vendor were also on hand.
The City of Santa Maria hosts a New Year's Day guided hike at Los Flores Ranch Park on Sunday.
The post The City of Santa Maria is hosting a New Year’s Day Guided Hike appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
For the month of January, the City of San Luis Obispo is providing $25 gift cards to anyone that spends more than $100 on food or drink purchases at any SLO business.
The post City of SLO starts local dining rewards program appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The New Year's weekend storm on the Central Coast caused power outages in San Luis Obispo County.
The post New Year’s Storm on the Central Coast causes Power Outages in San Luis Obispo County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Pismo Beach area experienced a power outage on new years eve. Pacific Gas and Electric reported 2229 customers were out of power as of 8:04 pm with no estimated time of restoration. Some power started returning at 10:30 pm. Rich and Janel Nadeau sent Fox 26 pictures of the...
Despite the rain, mountain lions are still on the prowl in San Luis Obispo. Around dusk Thursday, a SLO resident spotted a cougar in her driveway off of Prefumo Canyon Road, according to her mother, Randi Montgomery. “My daughter just drove into her driveway and the mountain lion was right...
San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.
Comments / 0