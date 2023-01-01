ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algonquin, IL

Crews in Algonquin rescue woman after car crashes into ravine

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCIAT_0k05Gy0I00

Crews in Algonquin rescue woman after car crashes into ravine 00:53

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fire crews rescued a woman in far northwest suburban Algonquin after her car went off the road and 50 feet down a ravine.

It happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning near Route 31 and Elmwood.

Crews say when they arrived, the car was deep in the ravine, surrounded by thick trees and barely visible.

They found the driver trapped inside.

"She was still secure in the vehicle," said Battallion Chief Matt Berg with the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department. "She couldn't extricate herself. So our crews had to assist in opening the door for her and extricate her through the rear of the vehicle."

Video shows the car being pulled up and out of the ravine.

The driver suffered non-life-theatening injuries.

It is still unclear just how the car went off the road and wound up down in the ravine.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
OGLE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighter injured, 4 families displaced in New Year's Eve fire in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A fire at a Skokie three flat leaves a firefighter hurt and four families displaced. The fire started just as the people inside were ringing in the new year. CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported from the scene with how it started. We know at least four families are displaced, but the good news is no one was hurt.Flames were pouring out of the three-story building that fire officials say was occupied at time the fire started. We know it began on the first floor close to the front of the building.Residents from inside the unit where the fire started, they say it happened accidentally with a candle."We were toasting each other for New Years, and a candle got too close to the tree and it just went up in flames instantaneously," said resident Mara Lazda. "All I can say is, 2023 is not getting off to a good start for us."One firefighter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, we're told they will be okay.We know one cat was rescued from fire but one cat is still missing from the house.
SKOKIE, IL
CBS Chicago

CTA reroutes buses off DuSable Lake Shore Drive due to fog

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Transit Authority rerouted buses off DuSable Lake Shore Drive Monday night due to foggy conditions.The CTA said the buses were being rerouted off the Outer Drive "because of conditions from severe weather."The evening will remain cloudy and foggy. Overnight, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, wounded in Hegewisch drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood. The 20-year-old was walking on the sidewalk before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of East 132nd Street when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting, according to police. He suffered a gunshot wound...
CHICAGO, IL
nbc15.com

Four injured in Janesville crash on W Hwy 14

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Janesville for a two-vehicle accident Sunday morning. Police say a 17-year-old male was driving westbound when he lost control of his truck and slid into eastbound traffic. A SUV driven by a 37-year-old woman then hit his...
JANESVILLE, WI
WGN News

Woman struck by car while crossing Touhy in Skokie

SKOKIE, Ill. — A woman was struck and injured by a car Saturday while she was crossing the street in Skokie. According to police the woman was crossing the street at Touhy Avenue and Central Avenue around 6:30 a.m. when she was struck, Police said the driver of the car, a Honda minivan, stayed on […]
SKOKIE, IL
nbc15.com

Driver arrested for OWI after being trapped under SUV in three-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Early Sunday morning, Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Union for a reported three-vehicle crash along north Highway 14 and west Holt Road. An SUV headed southbound, driven by a 23-year-old male lost control and began to slide into the northbound lanes, colliding with a Rock County Highway Department plow truck.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
CBS News

Girl, 17, dies after crashing car into embankment in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) – A 17-year-old girl is killed after crashing her vehicle into an embankment in Plainfield Wednesday evening. Police said around 6:23 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department and Fire Protection District responded to a serious crash in the vicinity of 143rd Street - just west of Frontage Road.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot

CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Three charged after fleeing traffic stop, crashing stolen vehicle, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Three men are facing charges after police say they fled a traffic stop in a stolen truck, crashed, and ran from the vehicle. D'Amonta Barber, 23, of Joliet, is charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts fleeing and eluding a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a peace officer. Police say he was driving the vehicle.
JOLIET, IL
CBS News

2 found shot to death inside Orland Park home

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside a home in Orland Park Sunday morning. Officers responded to a call of shots fired in the home, located in the 8500 block of 145th Place. Upon arrival, officers found two people shot and were...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 30, shot dead in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death Sunday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 30-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds around 4:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Wallace Street, according to police. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

No one shot after gunman opens fire following physical fight at family amusement center in Waukegan

At least one person was injured in a fight inside People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan that led to a shooting in the parking lot, police and witnesses said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Road. It was […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
CBS Chicago

Man beaten with piece of wood, nails by three men in East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was attacked while walking in East Lakeview overnight. Chicago police said the 40-year-old man was walking near Halsted Street and Buckingham Place, just after midnight, when three men attacked him.The three attackers beat the man with a piece of wood with nails before running off.The victim was hit in the head and body. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.Police are searching for the attackers. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
138K+
Followers
31K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy