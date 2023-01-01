ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Optimistic Lakers Can Build On Hawks Win

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39F9Rj_0k05GwEq00

LA looks to make it two straight on the road Monday.

Los Angeles Lakers reserve point guard and resident 2023 Sixth Man of the Year candidate Russell Westbrook spoke at length to reporters on Friday, following a surprising 130-121 road victory for LA against the Atlanta Hawks.

The 6'3" vet, a former nine-time All-Star, was optimistic that the 15-21 Lakers could use the win, against a good Hawks team playing on its home floor, as a potentially galvanizing springboard to a more fruitful January (Los Angeles went 7-9 in December).

"Just doing what I know how to do best. Just competing, playmaking, impacting winning when I'm on the floor," Westbrook said of his 14-point, 11-assist, eight-rebound performance last night.

"It's a big road win, and [we hope to] go on to Charlotte and take care of the same business," Westbrook reflected when asked about the victory. "Hopefully we can gain some momentum as we go into the new year."

Without its best player, perpetually injured All-NBA big man Anthony Davis, the club has had to lean on its second-best player, 38-year-old All-Star forward LeBron James, and Westbrook to step up, to mixed results.

LA's defense has taken a major hit since Davis went down on December 16th. It can use all the "gimme" wins available to it on its schedule. A road bout with the bottom-dwelling 10-27 Charlotte Hornets Monday should do the well-rested Lakers plenty of good. Then again, LA did recently fall 134-130 to the Hornets at Crypto.com Arena, so a victory is hardly a sure thing.

Our fingers are crossed that Brodie's prediction proves accurate.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Morant aiming to become billionaire by age 30

Ja Morant has lofty goals for his financial future. The Memphis Grizzlies star told Forbes' Jabari Young that he's looking to join the exclusive athlete billionaire club by the time he turns 30 years old. "Me and my mom started a saying right after the season: 'Be a billionaire by...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
DALLAS, TX
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy