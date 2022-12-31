Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury: Was it a case of Commotio Cordis?Jack BeaversCincinnati, OH
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field — anti-vaxxers go nutsMichael W SimpsonCincinnati, OH
Fox 19
Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
Adam Sandler Live in Cincinnati this February
Yes! You read it correctly... Adam Sandler is coming to Cincinnati this February 2023. He is back on tour with his renowned show "Adam Sandler Live". It's exciting to see him back on stage to perform and to make us all laugh like no tomorrow. His show is filled with hilarious comedy, original songs, and non-stop laughter.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’
One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
liveforlivemusic.com
Goose Celebrates “Goose Day” On First Night Of New Year’s Run In Cincinnati [Photos/Videos]
Goose kicked off a two-night New Year’s run at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH Friday night. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored the band and the occasion by officially designating December 30th, 2022 as Goose Day—as if the band needed more reason to celebrate the completion of its biggest year yet.
linknky.com
Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure
After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
WKRC
New movie set to film in Eden Park
Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
liveforlivemusic.com
Goose Finds The Light On New Year’s Eve In Cincinnati [Photos/Video]
Goose ended 2022, the band’s most successful year to date, with a New Year’s Eve show at the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH that was a monumental jam fest full of references to the future, love, and the dichotomy of darkness and light. The band opened firing on all cylinders with “All I Need”, reminding its loyal fans that as they journey into a new year “Things change but, you don’t realize, you have all you need.”
linknky.com
Florence Y’alls going Bananas in 2023
The Florence Y’alls have added a game to their 2023 slate and it won’t be the ordinary baseball game. They’ll travel to Savannah, Georgia in mid-May to take on the Savannah Bananas in a showcase game after the first weekend of Frontier League play. The game is set for May 15.
WLWT 5
Boone County Public Library hosting multiple concerts in February
BURLINGTON, Ky. — The Boone County Public Library is hosting three concerts throughout the month of February. On Feb. 4, the Florence branch will be hosting Jose Luis Palacio Larrodera at 2 p.m. Larrodera will be playing Flamenco and Classical guitar music, including multi-lingual singing in French, Portuguese, Spanish and more.
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Photo post! Cincinnati’s Fifty West Brewing reopens brewpub. Let’s look at the renovation.
Fifty West Brewing Co. recently announced the highly anticipated reopening of its esteemed Brewpub in Columbia Township, in the greater Cincinnati area. The full-service restaurant, now under the direction of celebrated Cincinnati Chef Jackson Rouse, formerly of Bauer Farm Kitchen, promises to bring back the authentic dining experiences that patrons came to love.
Radio Ink
Brian Demay, WRRM PD, Dies After Cancer Battle
Brian Demay, the program director for Cincinnati’s adult contemporary station WRRM (98.5 FM, Warm 98.5), died this week following a lengthy battle with cancer. Demay worked at the station since July 2016, according to his LinkedIn profile, which also showed his prior job as a program director for WWLI (105.1 FM, Lite 105) in Providence, Rhode Island from 2013 to 2016.
WLWT 5
Robbery at gunpoint reported on Queen City Avenue in South Fairmont
CINCINNATI — Robbery at gunpoint reported on Queen City Avenue in South Fairmont. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Local archbishop reacts following death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It was announced early Saturday morning that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at the age of 95 on Saturday. In a statement from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will be celebrating Mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of the Pope. Mass will be held on Wednesday, Jan. […]
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: A new No. 1 following UConn's first loss
When Sean Miller sat down in the spring to talk about returning to Xavier to coach the Musketeers, I asked him the simple question: What is possible here?. Miller grinned, and took no time to get to his point. "Everything that I would have thought would be possible at my...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
WLWT 5
Armed robbery reported on Saint James Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Armed robbery reported on Saint James Avenue in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
linknky.com
Here’s a roundup of all the public meetings happening in NKY this week
The new year brings new agenda items for cities in the region, loading this week with public meetings. Here are the meetings that are taking place this week:. The City of Dayton will hold its first city council meeting of the year at 7 p.m. at the Dayton Community and Meeting Center, located at 625 2nd Ave. Meeting agendas can be found on the city’s website. All meetings are live-streamed on the city’s YouTube page.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on South 2nd Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
