ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal on the final play, lifting the Atlanta Falcons over the Arizona Cardinals 20-19 to end a four-game skid. In a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention, Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder got his first career victory. He was 19 of 26 for 169 yards and no interceptions in his third start as he auditions for a starting job next season. The Falcons improved to 5-8 in one-possession games. They were 7-2 in such games last season. The Cardinals played with their fourth starting quarterback in four weeks. They have lost six straight and eight of nine.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO