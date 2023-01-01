Read full article on original website
Pete Rose, recipient of lifetime MLB ban for betting, places first legal sports bet in Ohio
Pete Rose, who received a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball for betting on sports as manager of the Cincinnati Reds, placed the first legal sports bet in Ohio history.
Here's what Ohioans are gambling on now that sports betting is legalized
With only one day in the books, it's too soon to learn just how much of an impact legalized sports betting has made in Northeast Ohio.
Idaho8.com
‘One of the greatest performances in the history of the game.’ Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points for Cavs to join elite NBA group
It was a high-scoring night in the NBA on Monday as both Donovan Mitchell and LeBron James set points records. Mitchell scored 71 points — the highest single-game points total since Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant scored 81 against Toronto in 2006 — as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game
LeBron James holds the Miami Heat single-game record for most points when he scored 61 against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014. He held the same record with the Cleveland Cavaliers until Monday when he guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls. It shattered the 57 points James and Kyrie Irving had with the Cavs.
Idaho8.com
Bills, Bengals AFC showdown highlighted by Allen vs. Burrow
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills showdown at the Bengals on Monday night features the first of what’s expected to be many more quarterback matchups between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The two have established themselves as being among the NFL’s top young stars and transformed their respective teams into contenders. The matchup alone is must-watch TV for many, with the outcome playing a big role in determining who finishes first in the AFC.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
1st sports betting wagers cast at Cleveland casino
CLEVELAND (WJW) — At the stroke of midnight, Ohioans will celebrate more than a new year — they’ll ring in a new era of gambling in the state. At 12 a.m. on Jan. 1, sports betting will begin in Ohio, allowing betters to gamble on football, basketball and other sporting events. “I’m always told, ‘Never […]
Idaho8.com
Wentz throws 3 INTs, Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in a 24-10 Washington Commanders loss to the Cleveland Browns that dealt a major blow to their playoff hopes. Wentz was making his first start since October after coach Ron Rivera made the quarterback change hoping to spark his team. Instead, Washington could be eliminated later in the day if Green Bay beats Minnesota. Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdown passes to help out-of-contention Cleveland play spoiler. Amari Cooper caught two of them and had 105 yards receiving.
Idaho8.com
Koo kicks short field goal, Falcons edge Arizona 20-19
ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal on the final play, lifting the Atlanta Falcons over the Arizona Cardinals 20-19 to end a four-game skid. In a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention, Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder got his first career victory. He was 19 of 26 for 169 yards and no interceptions in his third start as he auditions for a starting job next season. The Falcons improved to 5-8 in one-possession games. They were 7-2 in such games last season. The Cardinals played with their fourth starting quarterback in four weeks. They have lost six straight and eight of nine.
Idaho8.com
Art McNally, ‘father of instant replay’ and Hall of Fame NFL official, dies at 97
Art McNally, the “father of instant replay” and the first game official inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, died at 97 of natural causes at a Pennsylvania hospital near his home Sunday, his son said Monday in a statement from the hall. McNally was an NFL...
Idaho8.com
NFL Week 17 preview: Playoff race approaches boiling point as Tom Brady’s season teeters
Tom Brady is no stranger to high pressure situations — although usually they come in the playoffs, as opposed to the weeks prior as his stuttering Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to secure their spot in the postseason. Brady has now spent more of his life in the NFL than...
Ohio sports betting is here: What you need to know
A piece of Vegas has arrived at the Buckeye State as the calendar flips to the year 2023.
‘I’m excited;’ Ohio among at least 30 other states where sports betting now legal
CENTERVILLE — If you want to place a bet on the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night game against the Buffalo Bills, you can do so legally now in Ohio. Sports betting officially became legal on Sunday. The Buckeye State has joined more than 30 other states where fans can bet...
Idaho8.com
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive fundraiser tops $3 million in donations in hours after his on-field collapse
An online toy drive fundraiser started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin topped $3 million in donations in the hours after the NFL star collapsed on the field during a game Monday night. The 24-year-old is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest following a tackle during the first...
Howland and Fitch battle at home of the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Austintown-Fitch and Howland boys and girls basketball teams played a doubleheader at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cleveland Cavaliers, on Monday.
BetMGM Ohio: first chance to bet Cavaliers, score sign up offer
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The BetMGM Ohio app is officially live and it’s just in time for basketball fans to bet on the Cavs-Bulls game....
WFMJ.com
Hollywood Gaming takes some of Ohio's first legal sports bets
2023 is officially here and legal sports betting is officially underway in Ohio. Hollywood Gaming in Austintown accepted some of the state's first legal sports bets just after ringing in the new year. Among these bets was Deborah from Youngstown who had placed a $100 wager on the Cleveland Browns...
NBA
Caesars Entertainment and the Cleveland Cavaliers Celebrate the Grand Opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
CLEVELAND, Ohio (Jan. 2, 2023) – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) – in partnership with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers – today celebrated the ceremonial grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The new, 10,355-square-foot sportsbook accepted its first legal sports wagers on New Year’s Day, January 1.
Sports betting is now legal in Ohio. Here's how you can place your bets
TOLEDO, Ohio — Have you heard sports betting is legal in Ohio?. In case you somehow missed the avalanche of advertisements, yes, you now have many ways to gamble on sports. House Bill 29 passed in December 2021 and cleared the way for legalized wagering in the Buckeye State starting Jan. 1 of this year.
