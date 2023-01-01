ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘One of the greatest performances in the history of the game.’ Donovan Mitchell scores record 71 points for Cavs to join elite NBA group

It was a high-scoring night in the NBA on Monday as both Donovan Mitchell and LeBron James set points records. Mitchell scored 71 points — the highest single-game points total since Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant scored 81 against Toronto in 2006 — as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Chicago Bulls 145-134 in overtime.
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game

LeBron James holds the Miami Heat single-game record for most points when he scored 61 against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014. He held the same record with the Cleveland Cavaliers until Monday when he guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls. It shattered the 57 points James and Kyrie Irving had with the Cavs.
Bills, Bengals AFC showdown highlighted by Allen vs. Burrow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Bills showdown at the Bengals on Monday night features the first of what’s expected to be many more quarterback matchups between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow. The two have established themselves as being among the NFL’s top young stars and transformed their respective teams into contenders. The matchup alone is must-watch TV for many, with the outcome playing a big role in determining who finishes first in the AFC.
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Wentz throws 3 INTs, Commanders blown out 24-10 by Browns

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in a 24-10 Washington Commanders loss to the Cleveland Browns that dealt a major blow to their playoff hopes. Wentz was making his first start since October after coach Ron Rivera made the quarterback change hoping to spark his team. Instead, Washington could be eliminated later in the day if Green Bay beats Minnesota. Deshaun Watson threw for three touchdown passes to help out-of-contention Cleveland play spoiler. Amari Cooper caught two of them and had 105 yards receiving.
Koo kicks short field goal, Falcons edge Arizona 20-19

ATLANTA (AP) — Younghoe Koo made a 21-yard field goal on the final play, lifting the Atlanta Falcons over the Arizona Cardinals 20-19 to end a four-game skid. In a matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention, Atlanta rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder got his first career victory. He was 19 of 26 for 169 yards and no interceptions in his third start as he auditions for a starting job next season. The Falcons improved to 5-8 in one-possession games. They were 7-2 in such games last season. The Cardinals played with their fourth starting quarterback in four weeks. They have lost six straight and eight of nine.
BetMGM Ohio: first chance to bet Cavaliers, score sign up offer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The BetMGM Ohio app is officially live and it’s just in time for basketball fans to bet on the Cavs-Bulls game....
Hollywood Gaming takes some of Ohio's first legal sports bets

2023 is officially here and legal sports betting is officially underway in Ohio. Hollywood Gaming in Austintown accepted some of the state's first legal sports bets just after ringing in the new year. Among these bets was Deborah from Youngstown who had placed a $100 wager on the Cleveland Browns...
Caesars Entertainment and the Cleveland Cavaliers Celebrate the Grand Opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Jan. 2, 2023) – Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”) – in partnership with the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers – today celebrated the ceremonial grand opening of Caesars Sportsbook at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The new, 10,355-square-foot sportsbook accepted its first legal sports wagers on New Year’s Day, January 1.
