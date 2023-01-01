Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cheer on Rockford HS Marching Band from home during Rose Parade
After weeks of preparation, the big day has come for the Rockford High School Marching Band.
Rockford Bands perform at Rose Bowl Parade
PASADENA, Calif. — A local band had the honor of performing in one of the country's most iconic parades on Monday. Rockford Bands marched in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, CA after earning the honor in 2021. A flight scheduled to carry some of the band members...
MLive.com
Kalamazoo celebrates 2023 at the New Year’s Fest
Kalamazoo celebrates 2023 at the New Year’s Fest. Scenes from the New Year’s Fest at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The fest had many live performances throughout the night, ending with a ball drop and fireworks at midnight. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com)Get Photo.
WWMTCw
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
West Michigan welcomes first babies of 2023
Several babies at Corewell Health West got a special birthday gift as the hospital welcomed some of the first babies born in 2023.
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
Snow fleas arrive with cold weather, but aren't the pests you may think
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the winter storm last week, you may have noticed what look like clumps of dirt on top of the snow. But if you look closer, that dirt may actually be bugs. Snow fleas show up every year, but you may have never noticed them...
WWMTCw
City parts ways with Coakley, a fire in Battle Creek, food shortages & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Man charged in 2007 Kalamazoo murder gets lesser sentence. A then-17-year-old boy sentenced to life in prison 14 years ago was re-sentenced Wednesday in a Kalamazoo County courtroom. Odies Arday Murray, now 33, was convicted...
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
You overspent this Christmas. How do you get back on track?
Samantha Peak, a 33-year old supervisor at a medical care facility, cashes out her unused sick time in November and uses the money as her Christmas fund. Stay-at-home mother Diana Holly, 30, of Hillsdale allotted $150 for her 3-year-old son and did not exceed the amount.
Homicides declined in 2022 in Kalamazoo County. These are the victims.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Homicides decreased in Kalamazoo County in 2022, marking a significant drop from an unusually high number from the year before. Kalamazoo County saw 18 people killed in homicides in 2022. That is down from the century-high of 25 deaths in 2021. The lives lost included...
Archivist details Grand Rapids’ ‘Hidden History’ in new book
A new book called “Hidden History of Grand Rapids” will hit store shelves on Jan. 2, 2023.
WWMTCw
Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
WOOD
Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day
I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
SUV crashes into Grand River; driver hospitalized
One person is in the hospital after they were pulled from an SUV that crashed into the Grand River Saturday morning.
wkzo.com
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
Meet Kalamazoo’s new congressman: A conservative ‘able to find the yes button’
At a time when Kalamazoo County is becoming a Democratic stronghold, its new congressman is a staunch conservative. But U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, says he’s committed to making it work -- and points to his track record as a six-term congressman in a district that included liberal pockets.
Rescuers pull driver from car in Grand River on Grand Rapids north side
Rescuers respond to the Grand River after a car is found in it. The call came in around 11 a.m. on the west side of the river south of Ann Street on Grand Rapids north side.
Grand Rapids recorded 23 homicides in 2022. Here’s where each case stands.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The city of Grand Rapids experienced an uptick in homicide cases in 2022 making it the second deadliest year in the last five years. The homicides in Grand Rapids claimed the lives of 23 people in 2022. Among the victims were two babies, a 64-year-old man who was killed in a fatal fire and multiple teens and young adults.
GRPD: 16-year-old was the victim of first Grand Rapids shooting of the new year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Grand Rapids in the early hours of New Year's Day, the Police Department says. The shooting happened near the intersection of Blaine Avenue SE and Boston Street SE just after midnight, officials say. Police were initially called...
MLive
58K+
Followers
59K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0