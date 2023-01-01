ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Rockford Bands perform at Rose Bowl Parade

PASADENA, Calif. — A local band had the honor of performing in one of the country's most iconic parades on Monday. Rockford Bands marched in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade in Pasadena, CA after earning the honor in 2021. A flight scheduled to carry some of the band members...
ROCKFORD, MI
Kalamazoo celebrates 2023 at the New Year’s Fest

Kalamazoo celebrates 2023 at the New Year’s Fest. Scenes from the New Year’s Fest at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The fest had many live performances throughout the night, ending with a ball drop and fireworks at midnight. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com)Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Man accused of larceny runs into stranger's home to avoid police

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo public safety officers arrested a man accused of stealing from a business Monday. Over the weekend: Four guns seized between Howard Street, Michigan Avenue traffic stops, police say. The suspect allegedly committed larceny at a business on Kilgore Road, near Portage Road, according to the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Skiing and Golfing on the Same Day

I got the pic. above of the golfers from Doug Wierenga. These were golfers at Clearbrook Golf Course in Saugatuck – Allegan County. The pic. was taken Friday, December 30th. This picture was taken on the same day at roughly the same time. This is Bittersweet Ski Area, also in Allegan County just west of Otsego. This was relatively early, so there are just a few skiers visible.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Shots fired, guns seized, and two arrested in Kalamazoo Sunday

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Two people were arrested and several weapons were seized during traffic stops associated with a large gathering New Year’s Day morning in the 2900 block of West Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a vehicle was observed leaving...
KALAMAZOO, MI
