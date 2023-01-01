ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS LA

Anita Pointer, founding member of the Pointer Sisters, dies at age 74

Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday, her family announced. She was 74."While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," her family said in a statement. "She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. … Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."Pointer's only daughter Jada Pointer died in 2003,...
The Guardian

Anita Pointer obituary

Anita Pointer, who has died from cancer aged 74, was a member of the Pointer Sisters from their formation in 1969 until illness forced her to step down in 2015. They achieved immediate success with their debut album, The Pointer Sisters, in 1973, which reached No 13 on the US chart, and their first single, the Allen Toussaint composition Yes We Can Can, went to No 11.

