Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday, her family announced. She was 74."While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace," her family said in a statement. "She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us. … Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there."Pointer's only daughter Jada Pointer died in 2003,...

