GLENDALE, Ariz. — In the biggest upset since the advent of the College Football Playoff, third-seeded TCU rode its underdog status to a 51-45 win over undefeated and No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The win continued TCU’s storybook season and made the Frogs the first Big 12 team to reach the title game in the CFP era.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO