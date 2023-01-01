ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Athlon Sports

Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight

Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.  We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
LSUCountry

LSU Opens New Year With 88-63 Win Over Vanderbilt

No. 9 LSU (14-0, 2-0 SEC) remained undefeated and opened 2023 with a New Year’s Day win at home over Vanderbilt (9-7, 0-2 SEC), 88-63, as four starters scored in double figures. “I thought we shot the ball better today than we did at Arkansas,” Coach Kim Mulkey said....
LSUCountry

LSU's Trae Hannibal Named SEC Player of the Week

LSU senior guard Trae Hannibal has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week for his performance off the bench in last week’s 60-57 win over No. 9 Arkansas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Hannibal scored 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting with one three-pointer in 22 minutes...
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

