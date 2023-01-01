Read full article on original website
Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao Signs with RIZIN, Says He Will Compete in 2023
Manny Pacquiao announced during the RIZIN FF 40 broadcast at Saitama Super Arena on Saturday that he had signed with the promotion and expects to compete in 2023. “A few months ago, I was here as a guest and today I have a very exciting announcement tonight,” Pacquiao said during an appearance at the event. “I have agreed with Rizin to fight next year, the date will soon be announced, and also my opponent that Rizin will choose. I’m open and excited to fight a Japanese fighter.”
Boxing Scene
Arum on Haney vs. Lomachenko: That Fight is Essentially Made
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum says a deal is nearly complete for Devin Haney to defend his undisputed lightweight crown against former three division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko. In 2022, Haney unified, and retained, the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF titles with back to back twelve round decisions over George Kambosos...
BoxingNews24.com
What’s Keeping the Welterweight Division from Unifying?
By Ken Hissner: There are only two world champions with all the belts. The Super Middleweight champion is Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, who lost his last fight, but it was at light heavyweight. The Super Welterweight champion is Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo. Alvarez was allowed to defend...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Kazuto Ioka & Joshua Franco fight to 12-round majority draw
114-114 With the home crowd in Japan going wild each time Ioka would land anything, it’s not a shock that the judges scored it a draw, but the fight wasn’t close. Franco dominated the contest with his nonstop pressure, combination punching, and the volume of shots that he landed in the fight. His combination punching was beautiful to watch, as he was unloading with punches, overwhelming Ioka’s defensive shell.
Boxing Scene
Riddick Bowe: Guys Are Not Going To Fury's Body, They Are Not Breaking Him Down
Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe believes he would have implemented the proper formula to defeat WBC champion Tyson Fury, who is currently the dominant big man of the heavyweight class. Over the course of the last few years, Fury has emerged as the top force. Fury catapulted to the...
Boxing Scene
Andrade: If Charlo Fight Doesn't Happen Right Away, Plant-Benavidez Winner ‘Next Best’ Option
Demetrius Andrade made it clear as soon as he aligned with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions last month that Jermall Charlo is the opponent he most wants to fight. It is unclear, however, when Charlo will return to the ring and if he will move up from middleweight to the super middleweight division in 2023. Andrade considers himself a 168-pounder and has no intention of moving back down to the middleweight limit of 160, thus the former WBO middleweight champion has an alternative to Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) in mind if that fight doesn’t materialize next year.
worldboxingnews.net
Transgender Boxing: Confusion clouds as category is explained
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed transgender boxing will be launched in 2023 to mass confusion among fans and boxers. One fighter, in particular, Claressa Shields, aired her worries over the possibility she might have to come up against an opponent born a man. Transgender Boxing explained. World Boxing...
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Here’s 11 absolutely awesome regional MMA knockouts from 2022 you probably missed
Everyone loves knockouts. Whether it be a head kick, a straight right, a spinning back fist, a switch kick ... a flying knee. You get the point. While there have been ridiculous (and brutal) knockouts in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), there have been some incredible (and equally brutal) knockouts on the regional mixed martial arts (MMA) scene throughout the year.
BoxingNews24.com
Will Dillian Whyte defeat Anthony Joshua in rematch?
By Charles Brun: Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte will likely get his chance to avenge his loss from 2015 in a rematch with Anthony Joshua this year, possibly in the first half. A lot of boxing fans aren’t excited at seeing Joshua (24-3, 19 KOs) face the 34-year-old...
MMAmania.com
Deep Jewels champion Rin Nakai targets 2023 UFC return, Valentina Shevchenko: ‘I really wish my dream comes true’
Rin Nakai is ready to redeem herself on the ultimate proving ground. It’s been eight years since the current Deep Jewels Flyweight champion stepped foot in the Octagon. Her lone two appearances in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) resulted in Nakai’s only losses in her 27-fight career. Nakai, 36,...
MMAmania.com
Video: Manny Pacquiao officially signs with RIZIN, expects to fight in 2023
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao was announced as the newest member of the RIZIN roster during Saturday’s early morning broadcast of Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN from Saitama, Japan (results HERE). The former world boxing champion was in attendance for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN and ended up making an in-ring appearance...
MMA Junkie's 2022 Breakout Fighter of the Year: Alex Pereira
Alex Pereira went from unranked to champion in the span of 12 months. The former two-division Glory Kickboxing champion had a lot of hype when he was signed to the UFC in late 2021 and lived up to it with a flying knee knockout of Andreas Michailidis at UFC 268.
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia on Joshua-Wilder: Whoever Lands First Will Win The Fight
Veteran trainer Robert Garcia would strongly advise Anthony Joshua to take at least two to three fights before facing Deontay Wilder. Eddie Hearn, who promotes the former two-time heavyweight champion, is very interested in matching his boxer against Wilder, the former WBC champion, at some point in 2023. “One thing...
Boxing Scene
Lopez Sr. Hopes A Showdown With Prograis Happens: "We Gonna Beat The Sh!t Out Of Him!”
Despite his overwhelming success at 135 pounds, it's been tough sledding for Teofimo Lopez at super lightweight. Although he’s picked up two victories since making the move, countless NFL prognosticators, including Andre Ward and Tim Bradley, have been far from impressed. Ultimately, their thoughts were buffered following Lopez’s recent...
atptour.com
Fritz, Keys Boost Team USA Into City Finals in Sydney
Taylor Fritz and Madison Keys put Team USA into the United Cup City Finals after posting straight-set wins over Germany on Monday. Team USA will face Great Britain in Wednesday's City Finals. Team GB went 2-0 in Group D, tallying wins over Australia and Spain. The winner of the City Finals will advance to the United Cup Final Four, which begins on Friday in Sydney.
Tri-City Herald
Spinning Back Clique: MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards debate
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly live show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. This week’s panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura will join host “Gorgeous” George Garcia live at noon ET (9 a.m. PT) to discuss and debate MMA Junkie’s major year-end awards:
BoxingNews24.com
Regis Prograis Plans On Retiring Adrien Broner
By Vince Dwriter: For the past couple of years it seemed like Regis “Rougarou” Prograis was being railroaded by the politics of boxing, but when he finally received another chance to fight for a world title, he took full advantage in November 2022 when he knocked out Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round, and won the vacant WBC super lightweight strap.
