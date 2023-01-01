MIAMI - South Florida is mourning the loss of Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade's longest-serving elected official.Ruvin was 85."He was the consummate public servant. He was here, there and everywhere for so many different causes," said Dr. Paul George, the historian for HistoryMiami Museum. Described as funny, smart and easy to talk to, Ruvin, a University of Miami law school graduate, ran the country's 4th busiest circuit court for three decades. But his career in public service began in the 1960s. "When he was 30 he became Mayor of North Bay Village, which was a very affluent neighborhood. Then he became a...

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO