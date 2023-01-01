Read full article on original website
Miami International Airport does it best to remedy traveler behavior
This dangerous practice and behavior at MIA is becoming a deadly issue right in front of our eyes. Florida’s Magic City is a travel destination for visitors around the US. People come over from their cities to meet families and friends during the holiday season and celebrate New Year’s in a fantastic way.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
New Locations Will Expand Reach of UHealth and University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
With the opening and construction of several new facilities, 2022 was a banner year for the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and UHealth – University of Miami Health System. New locations will expand UHealth’s reach to serve more of South Florida’s communities and improve access to world-class academic-based health care, part of the University’s larger strategy to offer health care closer to patients.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Continued Advances in Cancer Care Offer More Reasons for Hope
Cancer care has made great strides in recent years, as exciting breakthroughs have transformed outcomes for many patients. Looking ahead to 2023 and beyond, continued advances in our ability to diagnosis and treat many different types of cancer can give us even more reasons to be hopeful. Immunotherapies have begun...
Massive delays as travelers report Miami airport’s system is down after Southwest holiday chaos
MASSIVE travel delays have been reported out of Florida after the FAA confirmed an air traffic control issue in Miami. Travel issues and cancellations continue to plague Americans even as the holiday season winds down. A ground stop on all Florida airports had been ordered by the FAA but has...
WSVN-TV
South Florida high school offers Esports program for online gaming students
MIAMI (WSVN) - One South Florida high school is creating a digital space for its students that are not interested in physical sports, turning a love for video games into college scholarships and career opportunities. Playing video games has evolved. Matthew Moreno is a sophomore at Christopher Columbus High School...
Long time Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts Harvey Ruvin has died
MIAMI - South Florida is mourning the loss of Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade's longest-serving elected official.Ruvin was 85."He was the consummate public servant. He was here, there and everywhere for so many different causes," said Dr. Paul George, the historian for HistoryMiami Museum. Described as funny, smart and easy to talk to, Ruvin, a University of Miami law school graduate, ran the country's 4th busiest circuit court for three decades. But his career in public service began in the 1960s. "When he was 30 he became Mayor of North Bay Village, which was a very affluent neighborhood. Then he became a...
communitynewspapers.com
YMCA of S. Fla. to host annual MLK Inspirational Weekend, Jan. 13-16
The YMCA of South Florida’s 19th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Inspirational Weekend, which honors Dr. King and his legacy through activities that bring communities together in celebration and service to others, is set for Friday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 16 and includes a breakfast, luncheon, Teen Town Hall and Day of Service projects throughout South Florida.
JetBlue-Spirit merger would raise fares at two major Florida airports, lawsuit says
The JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger, already under scrutiny by federal regulators, is the target of a lawsuit that seeks to kill the planned transaction. The merger, which would eliminate Spirit, will hurt air travel throughout the country, the lawsuit alleges, and especially at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando international airports, where both airlines vigorously compete. Nineteen routes overlap in Fort Lauderdale and 12 in Orlando.
communitynewspapers.com
County expands Emergency Rental Assistance Program
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, the expansion of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). In an effort to help more working individuals and families deal with rent increases and remain in their homes, Miami-Dade County has expanded its successful Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) to include residents earning up to 140 percent of the area median income (AMI). A single person earning less than $95,620, couples making less than $109,200, families of three earning less than $122,920, and families of four earning less than $136,500 can now qualify for rental assistance.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Broward Health Celebrates 85 Years of Excellence
Broward Health is celebrating its 85th year of providing quality healthcare to the people it serves while supporting the needs of all physicians and employees. The healthcare system, founded in 1938, has grown from a small hospital in downtown Fort Lauderdale to four hospitals and more than 30 locations throughout South Florida. This milestone anniversary is a testament to the commitment and dedication of Broward Health’s staff and leadership, who strive to deliver high-quality patient care while advancing medical research and education.
WSVN-TV
‘Big blessing’: Parents welcome New Year’s Day newborns at South Florida hospitals
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parents across South Florida said they have a lot to be thankful for heading into 2023, as they welcomed bundles of joy into their families on New Year’s Day. The first baby born in Broward County came into the world at midnight Sunday at Broward...
tamaractalk.com
Mayor Gomez: Important Reminders for January
Welcome to 2023! I’m delighted to kick off another year with you and hope these next 12 months are filled with love, good health, joy, abundance, harmony, and happiness!. It was fantastic attending our holiday celebrations with you last month! Thank you for the new memories, and I look forward to many more come!
The First Baby of 2023 is Born at Broward Health Coral Springs on 85th Anniversary
In a special New Year’s celebration, Broward Health Coral Springs welcomed the first baby of 2023 at midnight on January 1. Liaxandra Dolne, a 5-pound, 13-ounce baby girl, was born to proud parents Judith Dolne and Exechiel Almeda of North Lauderdale. This joyous occasion comes on the eve of...
Miami New Times
The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Chris Stussy, Goatwhore, South Beach Jazz Festival, and More
This week, Dutch producer Chris Stussy takes over the decks at Club Space, black metal outfit Goatwhore gets loud at Gramps, and South Beach Jazz Festival pops up around town with performances throughout the week. Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of...
Miami Prospects Ready for Under Armour All-American Game
Bain, McClain and Stafford representing the Miami Hurricanes.
Longtime Broward Shell Show returns for exhibitors, collectors, and the just curious
Pompano Beach – Browsing the endless assortment of seashells along the beach is certainly one of South Florida’s most consistent and beloved past times. The mysterious specimens that wash up on our shores have been captivating coastal inhabitants since the days of the Tequesta, who made use of the wide variety of natural materials for tools and ceremony. Both aesthetically and scientifically fascinating, the story of how these treasures form in nature and appear on our favorite beach is often lost in the mix.
getnews.info
Shingles Solution Technology LLC Explains Why Some Roofing Installation Projects Cost More Than Others
Shingles Solution Technology LLC is a trusted roofing company serving Fort Lauderdale and nearby areas. In a recent update, the company explained why some roofing installation projects cost more than others. Fort Lauderdale, FL – In a website post, Shingles Solution Technology LLC explained why different roofing projects cost differently....
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
Mini golf experience Pixar Putt comes to The Loop Fort Lauderdale
Following stops in cities like Houston, San Antonio, Chicago, New York City, and Denver, a roaming pop-up, open-air mini golf experience is headed to South Florida next. Later this month, Pixar Putt will launch at The LOOP in Fort Lauderdale, making its sixth stop on a nationwide tour.
