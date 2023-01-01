The coaches who vote in the WBCA poll have had Arizona women’s basketball at least one spot ahead of where the Associated Press ranks them for most of the season. If the Wildcats can upset No. 2 Stanford in Maples Pavilion today, that will almost certainly be true again tomorrow. As of today, though, both polls agree that the Wildcats are No. 15 in the nation.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO