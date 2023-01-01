ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arizona women’s basketball moves up to No. 15 in Associated Press Top 25 ahead of game against No. 2 Stanford

The coaches who vote in the WBCA poll have had Arizona women’s basketball at least one spot ahead of where the Associated Press ranks them for most of the season. If the Wildcats can upset No. 2 Stanford in Maples Pavilion today, that will almost certainly be true again tomorrow. As of today, though, both polls agree that the Wildcats are No. 15 in the nation.
Game day thread for No. 18 Arizona women’s basketball at No. 2 Stanford

This one is going to be a challenge. The Stanford Cardinal come in riding a nine-game winning streak. They have defeated two Top 25 teams this season and lost to one. The Arizona Wildcats are on a five-game winning streak. They won the only game they have played against an opponent who was ranked at the time the game was played.
Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well

This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts

Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version

Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County

The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Real estate transactions

SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
