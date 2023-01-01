Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
New Restaurant Coming to Popular Shopping CenterGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular local restaurant chain opens new location in ArizonaKristen WaltersTucson, AZ
Remembering 13 Tucson Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FTucson, AZ
IE Lighthouse for the Blind raffling Super Bowl LVII ticketsThe HD PostGlendale, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball moves up to No. 15 in Associated Press Top 25 ahead of game against No. 2 Stanford
The coaches who vote in the WBCA poll have had Arizona women’s basketball at least one spot ahead of where the Associated Press ranks them for most of the season. If the Wildcats can upset No. 2 Stanford in Maples Pavilion today, that will almost certainly be true again tomorrow. As of today, though, both polls agree that the Wildcats are No. 15 in the nation.
azdesertswarm.com
Game day thread for No. 18 Arizona women’s basketball at No. 2 Stanford
This one is going to be a challenge. The Stanford Cardinal come in riding a nine-game winning streak. They have defeated two Top 25 teams this season and lost to one. The Arizona Wildcats are on a five-game winning streak. They won the only game they have played against an opponent who was ranked at the time the game was played.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona women’s basketball notebook: On scheduling, how to watch the game against No. 2 Stanford, and what to expect
No. 18 Arizona gets its first crack at No. 2 Stanford early Monday afternoon. This notebook talks about some of the challenges of this weekend both on and off the court. We also have viewing information and rankings. On the Pac-12’s past scheduling decisions. When Rhonda Lundin Bennett was...
12news.com
Instant reaction to ASU basketball close loss to Arizona Wildcats | Locked On Sun Devils
It wasn't the win we wanted, but it was the moral victory that we deserved. The Arizona State Sun Devils basketball team dropped just its third game of the year.
azdesertswarm.com
How to watch and what to expect when Arizona women’s basketball visits California
Three games in just under four full days, two of them on the road, require careful planning and a precise itinerary. Thursday evening, Arizona Wildcats head coach Adia Barnes had that itinerary committed to memory despite having just come off the floor from her team’s victory over rival Arizona State.
Loss to in-state rival Arizona tough to swallow for Bobby Hurley, ASU
Bobby Hurley stared at the box score, attempting to process a nine-point loss to the fifth-ranked team in the nation. His defense held the Wildcats to 69 points, well below their average. His offense made just 3-of-27 shots beyond the three-point line, the obvious saboteur in a showdown of Pac-12 contenders.
allsportstucson.com
Old Pueblo Abuelo: It’s better to do good than well
This is the 31st installment of “Old Pueblo Abuelo,” a thought on positive things happening in the Old Pueblo from a sometimes cranky and often times humorous grandfather actually born in Tucson and writing from my desk in Tucson, the Old Pueblo.…. “I want you to carry my...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men's basketball at ASU: Game time, TV channel, live stream, radio, how to watch online
The 5th-ranked Arizona Wildcats return to Pac-12 play by visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils. Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Arizona-ASU game time, details:. Date: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Time: 12 p.m. MT. Location: Desert...
azbigmedia.com
AZ Big Spotlight: Lovitt & Touché, Sundt, Arizona Commission on the Arts
Lovitt & Touché boosts hiring to meet growing demand. Spurred by increased demand for its insurance and benefits services, Lovitt & Touché, A Marsh & McLennan Agency LLC Company, has rapidly expanded its Tempe and Tucson offices in recent months, expanding its footprint and competitive position in the Arizona market.
KOLD-TV
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Throwing a house party for New Year’s? You can face significant liabilities. The feared “tripledemic” fizzles in Arizona as cases drop during the holidays. Title 42 remains in place: Officials in Tucson have more time to find space for influx of migrants. 21-year-old woman killed after a...
Higher unemployment rate in Pima County affecting businesses in Tucson
Both Feast and Charro Steak and Del Rey in Tucson dealt with having a low amount of applicants in 2022. While they said they’re getting more employees, they’re not as experienced.
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has been plagued with election problems for the past year, […] The post Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Arizona Is Home To 2 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan
Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.
Tucson rings in the new year at annual Taco Drop
The Taco Drop featured various bands, food trucks, and a silent disco. People were ready to ring in the new year by counting down.
ADOT: I-19 southbound reopens in Tucson
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the southbound lane of Interstate 19 has been reopened.
insidetucsonbusiness.com
Real estate transactions
SRS Real Estate Partners completed the $22 million sale of Silverbell Plaza, a 97,540-square-foot retail center located at 2480-2500 N. Silverbell Road and 2106-2180 W. Grant Road in Tucson. John Redfield, a senior vice president with SRS’ Investment Properties Group in Newport Beach, California, and SRS Senior Vice President Alan...
KOLD-TV
One man injured after a fight near River and Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Sunday morning, the Tucson Police Department said they received a report about a fight involving weapons at 1805 E. River Road. TPD said a man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers searched the area for the suspect but so far,...
Storm system brings rain to Phoenix, flash flood warning issued in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — The year started off wet and cold as a strong storm system made its way across Phoenix on Sunday. Much of the Valley recorded over a quarter of an inch of rain by 7:30 p.m., while the East Valley had higher amounts of rainfall. Rain gauges in...
