Anita Pointer, member of Grammy-winning group the Pointer Sisters, dies at 74

Anita Pointer, a member of the Grammy-winning group the Pointer Sisters, famous for hits like "I'm So Excited" and "Jump (For My Love)," died Saturday after a battle with cancer. She was 74. Her publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed that Pointer was "surrounded by family at the time of her death"...

