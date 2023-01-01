Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
Shooting in South Los Angeles Kills One Man, Wounds Another
A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable vital signs in a...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in East Los Angeles Alley
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound,...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Kills Man in Westlake
Los Angeles police officers shot a man to death Monday in Westlake. The man had armed himself with a large knife and barricaded himself inside a Westlake apartment when officers arrived around 3:30 p..m., according to police. The officer-involved shooting happened at Whitmer and Sixth streets around 4:25 p.m., CBS2...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead In Canoga Park Alley
A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The deceased was described as...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (January 2, 2022)…Union Says LAPD Officer in Fatal Shooting of Teen Was Following Training
One Year Ago Today (January 2, 2022)…The police officer who inadvertently shot a 14-year-old girl to death while confronting a suspect at a Burlington store in North Hollywood had recently completed a course on how to handle an active shooter situation and was properly following his training, the officer’s union told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley
A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
mynewsla.com
Biker Killed, Passenger Injured in Crash With Railroad Crossing Gate
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist, who...
mynewsla.com
LAFD Extinguishes House Fire In Boyle Heights
Firefighters knocked down a house fire in Boyle Heights Monday. The blaze at 2706 E. Fourth St. was reported at 3:22 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The department dispatched 26 firefighters to the scene. The fire was extinguished in 17 minutes, Stewart said. No...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Long Beach Shooting
A man was hospitalized Saturday evening after being shot by another man in Long Beach. The shooting was reported about 6:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Locust Avenue, Long Beach police said. The man suspected of firing the weapon fled the scene, police said. Paramedics took the victim to...
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Man in Mission Hills
A man in his 50s died after his vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday at Sepulveda and Brand boulevards, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The vehicle was southbound...
mynewsla.com
Driver Shot to Death on 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley
A driver was shot to death on the 215 Freeway in Moreno Valley, authorities said Sunday. The shooting happened on the southbound 215 Freeway at Cactus Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding CHP officers found a Jeep Grand Cherokee stopped within the center median...
mynewsla.com
South El Monte House Damaged by Flames
Flames damaged a house in South El Monte Monday morning. The fire was reported at 2:44 a.m. in the 2600 block of Marybeth Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Rangel. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the home’s attic when firefighters arrived, Rangel said....
mynewsla.com
Man Killed While Trying to Push Disabled Van in Long Beach
A 62-year-old man pushing his disabled van in Long Beach was killed when his vehicle was struck by a speeding Lexus driven by a suspected drunk driver with an expired license, authorities said Sunday. David Grace, 33, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed by MTA Bus in La Crescenta
A woman was killed by an MTA bus in La Crescenta Sunday. The fatal accident happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police. The woman died at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation...
mynewsla.com
LAFD Knocks Down Apartment Fire In Koreatown
Firefighters extinguished a fire Sunday inside a four-story apartment building in Koreatown. The blaze at 744 S. Catalina St. was reported at 8:02 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The department dispatched 32 firefighters to the scene and knocked down the flames in 18 minutes, Stewart said.
mynewsla.com
Man Struck By Three Vehicles in Long Beach, Killed
One of the three vehicles that fatally struck a man in Long Beach fled the scene, authorities said Sunday. The victim was struck at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Avenue and 27th Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers arriving at the scene located a Honda Odyssey that was driven by a 78-year-old man.
mynewsla.com
Driver Leaves Scene Of Fatal Crash, Calls Police To Report Incident
A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in the roadway, appearing to have been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Critically Injured in Long Beach Crash with Metro Train
A man on a bicycle suffered critical injuries Saturday morning when he collided with a Metro train in Long Beach, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. at Spring Street and Del Mar Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. A preliminary investigation indicated the bicyclist rode...
mynewsla.com
Police: Father Assaults Mother, Snatches Boy from Long Beach Home
Long Beach police sought the public’s help Saturday in locating a 4-year-old boy who they believe was abducted by his father. Zayne Rhodes was home with his mother in the 5700 block of Orange Avenue when his father, Stephen Marcell Rhodes, allegedly forced entry into the residence through a window at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, assaulted the mother and took the boy.
mynewsla.com
Fire in El Cerrito House Displaces Five Residents
Five residents were displaced Monday morning when flames engulfed the roof of their two-story home in the unincorporated El Cerrito area near Corona. The fire was reported at 12:41 a.m. in the 7100 block of Calico Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The roof was fully involved in...
