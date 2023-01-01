Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
mynewsla.com
Shooting in South Los Angeles Kills One Man, Wounds Another
A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable vital signs in a...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed While Trying to Push Disabled Van in Long Beach
A 62-year-old man pushing his disabled van in Long Beach was killed when his vehicle was struck by a speeding Lexus driven by a suspected drunk driver with an expired license, authorities said Sunday. David Grace, 33, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and drunk driving,...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Dead In Canoga Park Alley
A man was found dead in an alley in Canoga Park, authorities said Monday. Someone discovered the body face down in an alley about 9 a.m. Sunday near the east side of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, north of Schoenborn Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The deceased was described as...
mynewsla.com
Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian Walking in Chatsworth Alley
A man was killed in the Chatsworth area when he was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while walking in an alley. The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. Sunday around the 8400 block of Topanga Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. The westbound vehicle struck...
mynewsla.com
Man Struck By Three Vehicles in Long Beach, Killed
One of the three vehicles that fatally struck a man in Long Beach fled the scene, authorities said Sunday. The victim was struck at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday at Pacific Avenue and 27th Street, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Officers arriving at the scene located a Honda Odyssey that was driven by a 78-year-old man.
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Kills Man in Mission Hills
A man in his 50s died after his vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant and a tree in the Mission Hills area of Los Angeles. The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. Sunday at Sepulveda and Brand boulevards, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The vehicle was southbound...
mynewsla.com
Man Wounded in Downtown Shooting
A man was wounded Saturday evening in a shooting in downtown Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at 7:05 p.m. at Seventh and Spring streets, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The 20- to 30-year-old victim was standing at the intersection when a 30-...
mynewsla.com
Biker Killed, Passenger Injured in Crash With Railroad Crossing Gate
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motorcyclist, who...
mynewsla.com
Driver Leaves Scene Of Fatal Crash, Calls Police To Report Incident
A motorist who fatally struck a man in Long Beach later contacted police to report the incident and cooperate with the investigation, authorities said Monday. Officers dispatched at 11:10 p.m. Sunday to the area of Harbor Scenic Drive and Ocean Boulevard located the victim in the roadway, appearing to have been struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Who Allegedly Snatched His Son From Long Beach Home Arrested
A man who broke into a Long Beach home and snatched his 4-year-old son after assaulting the boy’s mother has been arrested and the child has been located unharmed, police said Saturday. Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department located and arrested Stephen Marcell Rhodes in the city on...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Critically Injured in Long Beach Crash with Metro Train
A man on a bicycle suffered critical injuries Saturday morning when he collided with a Metro train in Long Beach, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 11:15 a.m. at Spring Street and Del Mar Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. A preliminary investigation indicated the bicyclist rode...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Huntington Beach
A Huntington Beach traffic detail is investigating a fatal accident Saturday that killed a 49-year-old man. Huntington Beach police were called at approximately 6:52 p.m. Friday to Slater Avenue, west of Keelson Lane, where they found the victim lying in the road, Sgt. Mike Thomas said. Police learned the pedestrian...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (January 2, 2022)…Union Says LAPD Officer in Fatal Shooting of Teen Was Following Training
One Year Ago Today (January 2, 2022)…The police officer who inadvertently shot a 14-year-old girl to death while confronting a suspect at a Burlington store in North Hollywood had recently completed a course on how to handle an active shooter situation and was properly following his training, the officer’s union told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
South El Monte House Damaged by Flames
Flames damaged a house in South El Monte Monday morning. The fire was reported at 2:44 a.m. in the 2600 block of Marybeth Avenue, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Rangel. Heavy smoke and flames were showing from the home’s attic when firefighters arrived, Rangel said....
mynewsla.com
Person Dies From Possible Seizure In Vehicle On 60 Freeway In Rowland Heights
A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Fire in El Cerrito House Displaces Five Residents
Five residents were displaced Monday morning when flames engulfed the roof of their two-story home in the unincorporated El Cerrito area near Corona. The fire was reported at 12:41 a.m. in the 7100 block of Calico Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The roof was fully involved in...
mynewsla.com
Batteries Blamed for Irvine House Fire
Flames consumed a garage attached to a two-story Irvine home and spread to the roof and attic Monday morning and firefighters believe it was caused by a lithium-ion battery failure. Neighbors reported the fire at 12:32 a.m. in the 4000 block of Homestead Street, according to the Orange County Fire...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed by MTA Bus in La Crescenta
A woman was killed by an MTA bus in La Crescenta Sunday. The fatal accident happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police. The woman died at the scene. Her name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation...
mynewsla.com
LAFD Extinguishes House Fire In Boyle Heights
Firefighters knocked down a house fire in Boyle Heights Monday. The blaze at 2706 E. Fourth St. was reported at 3:22 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. The department dispatched 26 firefighters to the scene. The fire was extinguished in 17 minutes, Stewart said. No...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – The coroner’s office Friday released the name of a man who was fatally shot in a Compton parking structure. Danthony Malone was a 28-year-old resident of Compton, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:53 p.m. Thursday...
