hotnewhiphop.com
LaKeith Stanfield Proposes To Model GF, 24-Year-Old Outs Him As Her Baby Daddy
24-year-old Tylor Hurd says the “Atlanta” actor is the father of her child, and even shared several photos of them spending time together. LaKeith Stanfield is something of a heartthrob in Hollywood. With many fellow celebrities and fans crushing on him, he has no trouble keeping a woman in his life. Previously, the actor was in a long-term relationship with The Mindy Project star Xosha Roquemore. Now, however, he’s getting increasingly serious with model Kasmere Trice.
John Lennon’s Son Once Admitted He Lives Off Beatles Money
John Lennon's son, Sean Ono Lennon, discussed how he is able to live off of the money generated by The Beatles' songs.
Stevie Nicks Would ‘Bang on a Tambourine’ Because She ‘Didn’t Have a Lot to Do’ in Fleetwood Mac, Says Producer
A "Rumors" album producer said singer Stevie Nicks played the tambourine because she had "more free time" than her Fleetwood Mac bandmates.
LaKeith Stanfield Announces Engagement to Kasmere Trice as Another Woman Claims He Fathered Her Baby
The actor announced his engagement on Friday with black-and-white photos of his bride-to-be A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice. The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice's birthday. "Yea.. i'm having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield...
Irene Cara Reportedly Lived Like a ‘Recluse’ in Her Final Days Say Neighbors of the ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ Singer
Irene Cara reportedly lived like a 'recluse' in her final days say neighbors who lived in the singer and songwriter's Florida neighborhood.
Sara Bareilles announced she's engaged to her partner of over 5 years
Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett met through the musical adaptation of "Waitress" in 2015. They made their first public appearance as a couple in 2017.
Anita Pointer, Grammy-Winning Artist and Founding Member of R&B Group Pointer Sisters, Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, the Grammy-winning artist who was a founding member of the R&B pop sister group The Pointer Sisters, has died. She was 74. “She fought a very heroic battle with cancer,” her publicist, Roger Neal, told The Hollywood Reporter. “She was surrounded by family at the time of her death.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSara Bareilles Says "Yes to Marrying" Joe TippettJeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45Barbara Walters, Trailblazing Broadcast Journalist, Dies at 93 Pointer’s sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer released a joint statement after her death on Saturday night....
The Only Jimi Hendrix Song to Land in the Top 40 Was One He Didn’t Write
Jimi Hendrix has written many songs throughout his career, but his one song that reached the top 40 on the charts wasn't penned by the legendary rocker.
suggest.com
Fan Favorite Ryan Long Reveals How ‘Jeopardy!’ Helped Him Break Out Of His Shell
When most fans watch Jeopardy!, they assume that the contestants have always been known for their intelligence. How else could one person retain so much information on a wide variety of subjects? While this is true for many contestants, Ryan Long just doesn’t fit this stereotype. In fact, the 16-game winner barely graduated high school!
soultracks.com
Today in Music History (Dec. 21): The Temptations release "My Girl"
When it comes to R&B legends, they don't get much bigger than The Temptations. The signature male vocal group of Motown, the Temptin' Tempts have stayed relevant for more than 60 years, with countless hits and an influence that has extended to vocal groups everywhere. But the Tempts were still...
Taylor Swift Makes Global Music History with ‘Midnights’
Just eight weeks after the release of her 10th album Midnights, Taylor Swift makes global music history as the only artist to have five albums with more than one million units sold during release week. Midnights has sold six million units total, including three million in the U.S. alone, within eight weeks of its release.
ETOnline.com
Lizzo and Myke Wright: A Timeline of Their Low-Key Relationship
If there's one thing Hollywood appreciates, it's a friend-to-lovers romance. Lizzo and her beau, Myke Wright, might keep most of their romance private but the glimpses the singer has given fans are more than enough to have them cheering, "It's about damn time!" The singer has been publicly dating Wright...
The 23 concerts and albums we're most excited for in 2023
Rihanna at the Super Bowl, Frank Ocean at Coachella and Taylor Swift, Billy Joel and Metallica (not all together) at SoFi: 2023 promises something for everyone.
Kirk Hammett’s Childhood: Metallica Guitarist’s First 72 Seasons
Metallica’s 11th album, 72 Seasons, arrives on April 14. Frontman James Hetfield revealed that the LP’s title and theme revolve around an individual’s formative years. "Seventy-two seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves,” he explained in a statement. In anticipation of the album, UCR looks back at the respective childhoods of Metallica’s current and former members:
Jimi Hendrix Didn’t Write His First Single
Jimi Hendrix released his first single 'Hey Joe' in 1967, but the legendary rockstar didn't write the song himself.
The Beach Boys’ Mike Love Specifically Commends the Beatles on Their Marketing and Merchandising
Mike Love mentioned his admiration for the Beatles, their music, and specifically, their marketing. Here's what we know about this Beach Boys member.
Jeremiah Green Dies: Modest Mouse Cofounder And Drummer Was 45
Jeremiah Green, who was a cofounder and drummer for rock band Modest Mouse, has died of cancer just days after his condition was first publicly revealed. He was 45 and his death was confirmed by the band and his mother. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” his mother Carol Namatame posted on Facebook. “Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep,” the post continued. “Jeremiah...
Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth Posts Photo With Ed Sheeran – Is This Collab Finally Happening?
We might be one step closer to the long-awaited (and in the eyes of some fans, the long-feared) collaboration between Cradle of Filth's Dani Filth and pop powerhouse Ed Sheeran now that the black metal icon has shared a photo from their lunch together after "having just done something fun."
musictimes.com
Cardi B Defends Herself After Controversial Lyrics Got Called Out by Fans
A few months ago, Cardi B collaborated with GloRilla for the song "Tomorrow 2" from the EP "Anyways, Life's Great..." and many fans have been calling her out because of a specific verse from the track; today, the rapper has finally broken her silence and addressed the issue. According to...
Paul McCartney Needed Help From Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour on a Disaster of a Macca Album
Paul McCartney leaned on David Gilmour on the only hit song a from what might be the biggest disaster of Macca’s solo career.
