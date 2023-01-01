The actor announced his engagement on Friday with black-and-white photos of his bride-to-be A woman has come forward with claims that LaKeith Stanfield is the father of her baby just hours after the actor announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice. The Get Out star, 31, and his bride-to-be first shared the news of their engagement on Friday by posting a series of black-and-white snaps of a ring on social media. According to the posts, the proposal occurred on Trice's birthday. "Yea.. i'm having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield...

12 HOURS AGO