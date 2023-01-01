ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

2news.com

Storey County asking area residents to prepare as more storms move into region

Storey County is asking residents to make plans for additional impacts due to the latest winter storm warnings starting Wednesday, Jan. 4. Residents at higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and the Virginia City Highlands should prepare for heavy snowfall including alternative heat sources and blankets, flashlights and batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
STOREY COUNTY, NV
Paradise Post

Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding

Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
KYBURZ, CA
2news.com

Some Major Roads And Highways Reopen After Winter Storm

Even though the roads are clear, black ice remains a possible issue for drivers. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3. Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Heavy Snow in Reno on New Year's Eve!

Here's the first sunrise of 2023 showing all the snow that fell during our New Year's Eve storm that put down 6 to 12" or more around our valleys. Sunday morning view from the South Meadows in Reno. A beautiful soundtrack by Michelle Garthe, check out her Sound Cloud page here: https://soundcloud.com/michellegarthe Happy 2023! 💖
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Warming Centers Open Across Northern Nevada

Washoe County has opened a warming station at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center for those without power. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. A stronger storm moves into the region Wednesday through Thursday with more snow and chain controls on the way. Full restoration could...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1. “Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Records Broken and Snow Totals

Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch

The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County School District closed Tuesday to deal with snow

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday to allow the district to remove snow from its facilities. Staff will work to clear what the district is calling a “massive amount of snow” from the sites and to “dig out our school buses.”
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Schools on Delay or Closed Tuesday, January 3

Due to inclement weather and travel concerns, some schools will be on a delay or closed Tuesday, January 3, 2023. St. John's Children Center in Reno will be on a two hour delay. Schools in Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday while officials work to remove snow. Any...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days

Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
RENO, NV

