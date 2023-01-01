Read full article on original website
2news.com
Storey County Residents Asked To Prepare For Next Winter Storm
The county says those living in higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and the Virginia City Highlands should prepare for heavy snowfall. Regionally, travel will be impacted by the storms including rain, snow at higher elevations and heavy winds starting this week.
2news.com
Storey County asking area residents to prepare as more storms move into region
Storey County is asking residents to make plans for additional impacts due to the latest winter storm warnings starting Wednesday, Jan. 4. Residents at higher elevations including Virginia City, Gold Hill and the Virginia City Highlands should prepare for heavy snowfall including alternative heat sources and blankets, flashlights and batteries, medications, water, ready-to-eat food, generators and extra fuel, portable battery packs for mobile phones, etc.
Lake Tahoe residents prepare for another large snowstorm this week
The Truckee and Lake Tahoe region saw almost three feet of snow fall in one day this past weekend. Now, people in the region are preparing for another storm this week.
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
2news.com
Some Major Roads And Highways Reopen After Winter Storm
Even though the roads are clear, black ice remains a possible issue for drivers. While the company hopes to have a large number of customers restored by the end of Sunday, full restoration could take until Tuesday, January 3. Many roads in and around Reno are staying closed due to...
2news.com
Heavy Snow in Reno on New Year's Eve!
Here's the first sunrise of 2023 showing all the snow that fell during our New Year's Eve storm that put down 6 to 12" or more around our valleys. Sunday morning view from the South Meadows in Reno. A beautiful soundtrack by Michelle Garthe, check out her Sound Cloud page here: https://soundcloud.com/michellegarthe Happy 2023! 💖
KOLO TV Reno
Thousands without power after New Year’s Eve storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nearly 20,000 Nevadans are still without power after an intense snow storm hit western Nevada on New Year’s Eve. “It’s getting too long to stay home anymore, everybody wants to but it’s just too cold,” said Lynn Baker, an NV Energy customer without power.
NV Energy continues efforts to restore power after winter storm in Northern Nevada; some customers could be waiting till Tuesday
Roughly 30,000 customers remained without power Sunday afternoon, mostly in Washoe County, after a winter storm struck portions of Northern Nevada on New Year's Eve, the state's electric utility said.
2news.com
Warming Centers Open Across Northern Nevada
Washoe County has opened a warming station at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center for those without power. A new warming shelter will open tomorrow, January 3, in Carson City. A stronger storm moves into the region Wednesday through Thursday with more snow and chain controls on the way. Full restoration could...
Sierra Sun
Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1. “Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower...
2news.com
Records Broken and Snow Totals
Multiple records were set in Reno this month. Nine inches of snow fell at the Reno Airport on Saturday, December 31st, breaking the daily record for snowfall. The snow was heavy in nature with a lot of water content. Roads will be very icy Monday morning because of frozen puddles. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 30’s with some melting during the middle portion of the day before a much weaker system moves through Monday afternoon and evening. Several more inches of snow will fall in the Sierra and less than an inch in the valley.
news3lv.com
Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
2news.com
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
2news.com
High avalanche danger in Olympic Valley, officials recommend area evacuations
The Olympic Valley Fire Department is recommending residents in high avalanche areas to evacuate. Officials says those living the areas of Sandy Way and Lanny Lane in Olympic Valley are in high avalanche areas. Ensure your home's exhaust vents are clear and stay off roadways if you don't have an...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County School District closed Tuesday to deal with snow
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday to allow the district to remove snow from its facilities. Staff will work to clear what the district is calling a “massive amount of snow” from the sites and to “dig out our school buses.”
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
2news.com
Schools on Delay or Closed Tuesday, January 3
Due to inclement weather and travel concerns, some schools will be on a delay or closed Tuesday, January 3, 2023. St. John's Children Center in Reno will be on a two hour delay. Schools in Douglas County School District will be closed Tuesday while officials work to remove snow. Any...
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
2news.com
Truckee Meadows Fire responds to fourth house fire in four days
Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) crews quickly knocked down a fire on Cassilis Drive in the North Valleys Monday night. It happened around 9:30 p.m. TMFR says some pets did die in the fire. The home was otherwise unoccupied. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
