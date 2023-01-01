Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in the Sevier Terrace area. According to a news release from Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, patrol officers and detectives responded to the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident.
Two-county chase leaves one wounded, another in custody
CLINTWOOD – A vehicle chase by Wise and Dickenson counties deputies has left a suspect hospitalized and another in custody. Dickenson County Sheriff’s Major Scotty Owens said the pair, whose identities were not released Friday, were captured after a chase that began Thursday with Wise County sheriff’s deputies chasing fugitives along Coeburn Mountain Road and State Route 72 from Coeburn toward the Clintwood area.
School officials: Cold snap plus TVA rolling blackouts leave some schools wet
KINGSPORT — 2023-01-01_sprinklers_frozen Area school system fire sprinkler systems and pipes burst in historically low temperatures over the Christmas weekend, setting in motion water cleanups in schools across the region. However, things have heated up both literally with the weather and figuratively with government officials' complaints about TVA's rolling...
Washington County commissioners prepare for a 'busy' new year
The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year. Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.
Today In Johnson City History: Jan. 2
Jan. 2, 1890: The Comet reported, “A new process for burning coal without smoke has lately been discovered. It consists in sprinkling water containing a special preparation of resin over the coal, and the result is that there is no smoke, and the glow is as intense as coke.”
Kilgore: Pound charter repeal off the table
POUND – One year ago, First District Delegate Terry Kilgore introduced House Bill 904 to revoke Pound’s charter. After two years of council wrangling, lawsuits, dissolution of the town’s police force and loss of the water and sewer system due to mismanagement, Pound was ending 2021 with no quorum on town council and a pending lawsuit to remove then-mayor Stacey Carson from office.
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected. That is why decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the...
Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SWVA legislative agenda in 2023
GATE CITY - While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation already has a core agenda when the session starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative districts...
ETSU Appalachian Studies students present at national research symposium
Earlier this month, students from East Tennessee State University participated in the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project Symposium. The conference, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services at ETSU, is the capstone for the ATP program. Students designed and led their own applied research projects to help address a community or economic need in their region.
ETSU launches new Masters in Public Health concentration: registration deadline in February
East Tennessee State University is launching a Master of Public Health concentration in public health leadership and policy, and is accepting applications for the first class of students to enter in fall 2023. The MPH in public health leadership and policy is designed to meet the needs of working professionals...
ETSU women finish 2022 with blowout win over Converse
ETSU (13-3) scored an 82-35 victory over Converse to extend its program record of 13 non-conference wins in a single season. It was the Bucs’ sixth straight victory, their first such streak since the 2017-18 season.
No. 8 Vols host Bulldogs in SEC matchup
KNOXVILLE — No. 8 Tennessee puts its perfect home record on the line Tuesday night when Mississippi State visits Thompson-Boling Arena for a Southeastern Conference men’s basketball matchup. The Vols (12-2, 1-0) and Bulldogs (11-2, 0-1) meet at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
