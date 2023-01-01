Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight
Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance. We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest in Bills-Bengals Game
The former Pitt Panthers star remains in critical condition after leaving the Buffalo Bills game.
Ohio State makes top 7 for Wisconsin offensive lineman
The Buckeyes are always looking to secure top offensive line talent and have had some very good luck recently finding that in the state of Wisconsin. Typically a very, pro-Badger area, last year Ryan Day went into the state and signed Carson Hinzman, who has a bright future for Ohio State.
Alexander playing major role in Packers’ late-season surge
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers enter their regular-season finale controlling their playoff fate in part because their lone Pro Bowl selection has cemented his status as one of the league’s top cornerbacks. Jaire Alexander already had a career-high five interceptions this season before delivering...
Georgia defeats Ohio State in the Peach Bowl — RJ Young reacts | No. 1 CFB Show
RJ Young reacts to the Georgia Bulldogs defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 42-41 in the Peach Bowl. Plus, RJ explains why Kirby Smart's unexpected timeout might've been the play of the game.
Georgia vs. Ohio State score: Live updates, College Football Playoff scores, Peach Bowl 2022 coverage
ATLANTA -- No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 1 Georgia 38-24 after three quarters of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud hit Emeka Egbuka for a 10-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to make it a two-score game. Stroud has lit up the Georgia defense with 319 yards and four touchdowns. It's the second straight game that the Bulldogs defense has given up 300+ yards passing after not allowing any opponent to reach that mark during the regular season.
