South Bend, IN

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 "Monday Night Football" game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old...
CINCINNATI, OH
Athlon Sports

Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight

Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.  Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance.  We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
WausauPilot

Alexander playing major role in Packers' late-season surge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers enter their regular-season finale controlling their playoff fate in part because their lone Pro Bowl selection has cemented his status as one of the league's top cornerbacks. Jaire Alexander already had a career-high five interceptions this season before delivering...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Georgia vs. Ohio State score: Live updates, College Football Playoff scores, Peach Bowl 2022 coverage

ATLANTA -- No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 1 Georgia 38-24 after three quarters of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud hit Emeka Egbuka for a 10-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to make it a two-score game. Stroud has lit up the Georgia defense with 319 yards and four touchdowns. It's the second straight game that the Bulldogs defense has given up 300+ yards passing after not allowing any opponent to reach that mark during the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH

