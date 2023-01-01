ATLANTA -- No. 4 Ohio State leads No. 1 Georgia 38-24 after three quarters of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Buckeyes quarterback CJ Stroud hit Emeka Egbuka for a 10-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to make it a two-score game. Stroud has lit up the Georgia defense with 319 yards and four touchdowns. It's the second straight game that the Bulldogs defense has given up 300+ yards passing after not allowing any opponent to reach that mark during the regular season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO