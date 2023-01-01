Read full article on original website
New face makes home debut in ND’s blowout of Boston College
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In just her second game with the team, Irish early enrollee Cass Prosper put up seven points and a game-high nine rebounds as No. 5 Notre Dame steamrolled its first opponent of the calendar year, Boston College, 85-48. Prosper joined Coach Niele Ivey at the postgame podium, along with fellow freshman KK Bransford, who tied for the team scoring lead with 17 points. Bransford was also 5-for-5 from the field.
WNDU
Notre Dame WR Braden Lenzy announces end of football career
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame wide receiver Braden Lenzy will not be suiting up for the Blue and Gold next season. According to NBC Sports, Lenzy had one more season of eligibility available to him courtesy of the universal pandemic eligibility waiver, but he will instead retire from football and begin his post-playing career at Medasource, a healthcare consulting company.
WNDU
Notre Dame blows out Boston College to tip off 2023
shelbycountypost.com
The 2022-23 issue of Hoosier Basketball Magazine now available
Hoosier Basketball Magazine, in its 53rd year, presents an annual comprehensive survey of all high school (boys and girls), college (men and women) and professional (Pacers and Fever) basketball in Indiana. The 2022-23 issue of Hoosier Basketball Magazine can be ordered now by mail. The website is at www.hoosierbasketball- magazine.com...
WNDU
Chuck Heaver Weather 010222
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 8:35 p.m. on Saturday on Dailey Road near Pokagon Highway. Notre Dame women's hoops team blows out Boston College to tip off 2023. First Michiana babies of 2023. Updated: 12 hours ago. As we welcome in 2023,...
hometownnewsnow.com
New Arcade Going: Full Tilt
(La Porte, IN) - A new arcade in La Porte has the antidote to cabin fever. Full Tilt Arcade has been open and steadily growing since October. Co-owner Ben Konowitz says he and his business partner Ryan Hart got the idea for opening an arcade when their own pinball collections got a little out of hand. “We were about to get broken up with by our significant others if we put one more pinball machine in our homes. I had six, and I think he had five,” Konowitz said. “We were maybe going to call it the Break Even Arcade. I just wanted to break even so I could have a place to play my pinball machines.”
WNDU
Families enjoying warmer temperatures
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Families are taking advantage of unusually mild temperatures before the kids head back to school following Christmas break. Ironworks Ice Rink and Howard Park were packed with ice skaters Monday night. “Yeah, we’re really looking forward to having people out. With the nice weather it’s...
WNDU
Last day of holiday travel in Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Monday is officially the last day of the holiday travel season which means we could see some busy roads and busy airport terminals. It was just a week and a half ago 16 News Now was going live at the South Bend International Airport in single-digit temperatures and blizzard conditions.
This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Felix. For more information on Felix, watch the video above!. To adopt Felix or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society...
Nativity scene display tampered with in Indiana
Theora Ohaneson said it wasn’t so much that someone removed the baby Jesus from the nativity scene. It was where they put the baby Jesus. She told WSBT in South Bend this was rude and disrespectful.
wdrb.com
2 southern Indiana fire departments could soon be merging
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana fire departments could soon become one. Two special meetings were held last week about the merger of The Lafayette Township Fire Department and the Greenville Township Fire Department. The new name for the departments would be Highlander Fire District. Another meeting will be...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Thunderstorms and record warmth
INDIANAPOLIS — Low-level moisture associated with a warm front lifting through the state keeps areas of fog and clouds around through the day with a few stray rain showers possible. This front is also bringing the surge of warmer air as highs today will likely reach the upper 50s near 60.
WNDU
Tips on getting fit in the new year
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If your New Year’s resolution is to get fit in 2023, you are not alone. It’s actually one of the most common resolutions. 16 Morning News Now got some advice on how to create those goals from the experts at CrossFit South Bend.
WNDU
1 hurt in late night shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was hurt in a shooting in South Bend late Monday night. Police were called just before 11:25 p.m. to the 800 block of Ashland Avenue near Portage Court. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. Their condition is currently unknown.
WNDU
1 injured in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting overnight in South Bend. Police were called around 12:15 a.m. on Monday to the 1500 block of Lincoln Way West. When they arrived, they found one person with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Michigan man, 19, faces felonies for deadly Northwest Indiana DUI crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — A 19-year-old Michigan man is facing felony charges for a fatal DUI crash in Northwest Indiana that killed a woman and left two men seriously injured. Police stated that 19-year-old Jordan Morrissey, from Wyoming, Michigan, is facing four OWI charges, possession of marijuana and minor consumption of alcohol. Morrissey was driving […]
Comments / 0