Bucs vs. Panthers: Final score predictions for Week 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a chance to clinch back-to-back NFC South titles and a third straight playoff berth Sunday, as they host the Carolina Panthers in their regular-season home finale.

It’s a chance at revenge for the Bucs, who dropped a 21-3 stinker to the Panthers on the road back in Week 7. Sam Darnold will be leading the Carolina offense this time instead of P.J. Walker, but a dominant ground attack should be the biggest concern for Tampa Bay’s defense, just as it was in that loss.

The Bucs’ offensive struggles have continued throughout the entire season, but Sunday’s high-stakes division matchup would be the ideal time for a breakout performance from Tom Brady and company on that side of the ball.

