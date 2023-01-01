How close is Mike Evans to his 9th consecutive 1,000-yard season?

Death, taxes, and Mike Evans getting 1,000 yards receiving.

That’s how it’s been for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ star pass-catcher since he entered the league in 2014, becoming the first player in NFL history to start his career with eight consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards, breaking the previous mark of seven, held by Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

But with the Bucs’ offensive struggles this season, is Evans in danger of missing out on 1,000-yard season No. 9?

Evans heads into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers with 917 yards receiving this season, leaving him two games to get the remaining 83 yards he needs to eclipse the mark yet again. That means he needs to average 42 yards per game the rest of the way.

So far this season, Evans is averaging 65.5 yards per game, so if he maintains that average, he won’t have a problem hitting 1,000 yards yet again. Despite the dismal showing by the offense this year, that per-game average is actually Evans’ best since 2019.

Evans has been one of the most consistently dominant receivers in the game throughout his entire career so far, and extending this streak will only strengthen his case for the Hall of Fame.