Look: Gregg Popovich Uses 3 Words To Describe Luka Doncic
It's been a crazy week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. On Tuesday, he set a franchise record with a 60-point performance against the New York Knicks as the Mavericks won by five, 126-121. He also finished the game with 21 rebounds and 10 assists, which is good for a triple-double.
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
FOX Sports
Houston hosts Dallas after Doncic's 51-point performance
Dallas Mavericks (21-16, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-26, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Houston Rockets after Luka Doncic scored 51 points in the Mavericks' 126-125 win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Rockets are 1-6 against Southwest Division teams. Houston ranks...
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game
LeBron James holds the Miami Heat single-game record for most points when he scored 61 against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014. He held the same record with the Cleveland Cavaliers until Monday when he guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls. It shattered the 57 points James and Kyrie Irving had with the Cavs.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Suffers Knee Injury
Dak Prescott suffered a knee injury as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Prescott looks to have suffered a mild hyperextension in his right knee. He was able to finish the game, and the Cowboys don’t believe the injury is anything to worry about. Prescott didn’t play well in the victory and continued his troubling streak of throwing interceptions with two more picks and a lost fumble. While one of the picks certainly wasn’t his fault, as it should’ve been caught, the other certainly was. The fumble was an exchange between Prescott and the center. They each likely deserve equal blame for the miscue. The bottom line is this. If the Cowboys don’t stop turning the football over, it will likely be a quick exit from the playoffs again for this team.
'We're Holding Luka Under 50': Gregg Popovich Marvels at Luka Doncic's Historical Game
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich couldn't believe that Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic pulled off a 60-20-10 game.
Marconews.com
Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and predictions
The Boston Celtics (26-10) battle the Denver Nuggets (23-12) in the Mile High City Sunday. Tip from Ball Arena is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Celtics vs. Nuggets odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Celtics beat the LA...
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
Marconews.com
Ja Morant gifts young fan pair of Nike Ja 1 shoes after Grizzlies' win over Kings
It's no surprise that Ja Morant's been known to autograph clothes or shoes for fans at games. So Morant started 2023 by making a young fan's day after the Memphis Grizzlies' 118-108 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at FedExForum. After Morant finished his postgame interview with Bally Sports,...
NBA
Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
Marconews.com
Philadelphia 76ers at Oklahoma City Thunder odds, picks & predictions
The Philadelphia 76ers (20-14) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-20) Saturday in a non-conference battle. Tip-off from Paycom Center is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the 76ers vs. Thunderodds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The 76ers are coming off a...
FOX Sports
Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
Luka Doncic's 51 Points Leads Mavs Over Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs came up short in their 126-125 loss against the Dallas Mavericks as Luka Doncic scored 51 points.
FOX Sports
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
'Beautiful Basketball Player': Gregg Popovich Offers Mavs' Luka Doncic High Praise
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich offered some high praise of Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic after his 51-point game.
Marconews.com
New York Rangers at Florida Panthers odds, picks and predictions
The New York Rangers (19-12-6) visit the Florida Panthers (16-17-4) Sunday in an Eastern Conference battle. Face-off from FLA Live Arena is set for 5 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Rangers vs. Panthers odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Rangers look...
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Wants Luka Doncic to Emulate Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants Luka Doncic to emulate Klay Thompson more to avoid taking a physical toll on his body.
Jason Kidd shares brutal reality Mavs are facing after Luka Doncic’s 51-point game
While some fans are happy to see Luka Doncic score 51 points to help the Dallas Mavericks take down the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday and boost his MVP bid, Jason Kidd is not one of them. And why would he? Doncic dropping another 50-piece is good TV and all...
