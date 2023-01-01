ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, KS

Nex-Tech Wireless Central Kansas Athlete of the Month: Inman’s Harrison Brunk with state record; Teutons set multiple school marks, No. 3 ranked in basketball

sportsinks.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
butlercountytimesgazette.com

El Dorado’s Trip Baker goes national in cornhole

When you think about playing cornhole or “throwing bags” as some call it, you think of going to a Chiefs game and tailgating or at a cookout with friends. Fort Trip Baker, it’s a new passion. He recently represented his community and school recently on ESPN in...
EL DORADO, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.
KANSAS STATE
theactiveage.com

‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers

A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas. Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared...
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

House of Capper project to finish up in 2023

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The House of Capper renovation project at the Kansas State Fair will wrap up in early 2023. "We are hoping for the end of January, early part of February, to have that completed," said State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz. " The Capper Project is a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Hentzen Coatings open warehouse at Salina Airport Industrial Center

Continued expansion of Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing prompted one of its suppliers, Hentzen Coatings, to locate needed products close to the national and international equipment maker. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc., Hentzen has leased 9,175 square feet of warehouse space, Building 595, Unit A, in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. It...
SALINA, KS
KAKE TV

Grocery tax changes go into effect

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist

Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology, has joined the Mowery Clinic staff. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city...
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

A nice New Year’s Day ahead of rain and wintry mix Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that it will be mild once again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday. It will be a cold start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 20s and...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita just at 11 p.m. Police tell us there was a party, and people were leaving as the party was ending when...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy