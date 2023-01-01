Nex-Tech Wireless Central Kansas Athlete of the Month: Inman’s Harrison Brunk with state record; Teutons set multiple school marks, No. 3 ranked in basketball

Read full article on original website
butlercountytimesgazette.com
El Dorado’s Trip Baker goes national in cornhole
When you think about playing cornhole or “throwing bags” as some call it, you think of going to a Chiefs game and tailgating or at a cookout with friends. Fort Trip Baker, it’s a new passion. He recently represented his community and school recently on ESPN in...
KWCH.com
Kansas Food Sales Tax Confusing For Many
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City. Bars in Wichita prepare for large crowds on New Year's Eve. K-State fans pack Sugar Bowl parade and pep rally ahead of Saturday's game. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022...
KWCH.com
Travel concerns for some into early Tuesday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of rain, thunder, some ice, and a little snow all reported in Kansas Monday afternoon, but into the overnight hours, the main focus will shift to the snow that will fall in northwest Kansas. In most areas, it won’t be much more than an inch or two, but up to 3 or 4 may fall along the Kansas/Nebraska state line. Travel concerns will be limited to northwest Kansas early Tuesday.
theactiveage.com
‘Stories Behind the Stars’ honor fallen Kansas soldiers
A Wichita man is looking for a few good volunteers to tell the stories of U.S. servicemen and women from Kansas who died during World War II. “Those people that gave their lives in service to our nation deserve the recognition,” Doug Rupe said. Rupe is Kansas coordinator for...
KWCH.com
Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas. Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are great options for both a casual meal as well as celebrating a special occasion.
KWCH.com
Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day. The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.
First baby at Hutch Regional in 2023 born New Year's afternoon
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that Miles Grissom is the first baby born at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center in 2023!. Miles arrived just before 4:00 p.m. on New Year's Day to proud parents Kelsey and Haley Grissom of Nickerson, KS. The couple named the baby Miles, saying it meant soldier.
House of Capper project to finish up in 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The House of Capper renovation project at the Kansas State Fair will wrap up in early 2023. "We are hoping for the end of January, early part of February, to have that completed," said State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz. " The Capper Project is a...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain chances arrive for the start of the week
New Year’s Eve will feature mild temperatures falling to the 40s and 30s as the ball drops tonight. A few passing clouds will dance across the skies this evening, but otherwise, it will be a beautiful night to ring in the New Year. Lows fall into the 30s and...
Hentzen Coatings open warehouse at Salina Airport Industrial Center
Continued expansion of Salina-based Great Plains Manufacturing prompted one of its suppliers, Hentzen Coatings, to locate needed products close to the national and international equipment maker. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisc., Hentzen has leased 9,175 square feet of warehouse space, Building 595, Unit A, in the Salina Airport Industrial Center. It...
KWCH.com
Some Kansas shoppers taxed twice on groceries as new state food tax rate starts
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - 12News has heard from multiple viewers since Sunday noticing something wasn’t quite right with their grocery receipt. Some Kansas shoppers experienced being taxed twice on the entire subtotal of the items they bought. It came as the first reduction in the state food sales tax...
Restaurant inspections: Rodents in cookies, mislabeled sushi fish, cockroaches in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
KAKE TV
Grocery tax changes go into effect
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas's new lower state sales tax on groceries has gone into effect. It now stands at 4%. Shopper Carol Snyder is excited. "It's just, just a relief that it's not going up. It's going down for a change," she commented. "It's been so, you know, so offensive to go to the store and have it go up and up and up every time you go to the store."
Mowery Clinic welcomes allergist
Dr. Benjamin Rahoy, allergy and immunology, has joined the Mowery Clinic staff. Rahoy sees both pediatric and adult patients at Mowery Clinic, 737 E. Crawford Street in Salina. “When I visited Salina, I was excited by all Salina has to offer. The amenities here are that of a larger city...
KWCH.com
A nice New Year’s Day ahead of rain and wintry mix Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that it will be mild once again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday. It will be a cold start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 20s and...
KWCH.com
Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County. First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.
Community members call for termination of Wichita police officer over skating rink altercation
Wichita community leaders are calling for an officer to be fired following an altercation involving two teens on New Year's Eve at Roller City skating rink in southwest Wichita.
KWCH.com
Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt. It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita just at 11 p.m. Police tell us there was a party, and people were leaving as the party was ending when...
