Georgia football Ohio State instant observations as Bulldogs win a classic comeback

ATLANTA — Georgia showed its championship mettle on Saturday night and started the year with a bang, literally.

It fell behind by 14 points twice. It looked out of it. At one point, it seemed like the Bulldogs have waved a white flag kicking a field goal down by 14 with 10 minutes remaining.

But the Bulldogs kept chopping and improbably came back to take a 42-41 lead after AD Mitchell hauled in a Stetson Bennett touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining.

