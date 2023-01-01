Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the Upstate Farmhouse of a Movie Star Worth Over $150M!
One of Hollywood's biggest stars, Liam Neeson is reportedly worth over $150 million dollars. It shouldn't come as a surprise, considering that the 69-year-old has been in almost 100 films. Born in Northern Ireland, the leading man with starring roles in films like Schindler's List, Star Wars Episode 1, Batman...
New York State Is Banning One Popular NYE Tradition To Start 2023
When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, millions of Upstate New Yorkers will ring in 2023 with a champagne toast, but for those looking to party all night long, you won’t. For the first time since 2016, the New York State Liquor Authority is barring any venue from partaking in a coveted New Year’s Eve tradition.
Legendary Discount Department Store Returning To New York State
The rumors are true! A legendary discount department store is returning in the very near future to New York State. In early December, Hudson Valley Post reported on rumors about Ames Department Stores returning. Ames Departments Stores Announce New Plans. The department store's website stated stores would be returning in...
Legendary Actress, Beauty Queen Visits Hudson Valley Steakhouse
It looks like she had a fabulous night filled with delicious food and drinks. One of the cool things about living in the Hudson Valley is that there always seems to be a celebrity sighting at least once a week. Especially lately, 'Hollywood on the Hudson' has really been living up to its name.
This New York Town Named Best Place in USA To Buy a Lake House
There is nothing, and I mean nothing, like owning a piece of lakefront property. I say this from experience as my family has a cabin on a lake and it is the most serene and glorious retreat you could imagine. If you’ve been considering buying a place on the lake,...
CNY angler catches Christmas ‘canal monster’
Paul Koor couldn’t wait to try out the new fishing pole his girlfriend got him for Christmas. Since everybody else had already started ice fishing, he figured the canal spillway near Bellamy Harbor Park in his hometown of Rome might still be open. That’s where Koor caught this super...
Velvet: A decor favorite now that never went away
It was all over the fashion runways. Women’s Wear Daily raved about Armani dresses in this material. Harper’s Bazaar called it one of 2022’s biggest trends. At Britain’s film awards, celebrities partied in Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren and Gucci versions. It’s even found its way down to casual wear, in jeans, T-shirts and slouchy overshirts.
Comments / 0