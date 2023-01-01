ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside the Upstate Farmhouse of a Movie Star Worth Over $150M!

One of Hollywood's biggest stars, Liam Neeson is reportedly worth over $150 million dollars. It shouldn't come as a surprise, considering that the 69-year-old has been in almost 100 films. Born in Northern Ireland, the leading man with starring roles in films like Schindler's List, Star Wars Episode 1, Batman...
New York State Is Banning One Popular NYE Tradition To Start 2023

When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, millions of Upstate New Yorkers will ring in 2023 with a champagne toast, but for those looking to party all night long, you won’t. For the first time since 2016, the New York State Liquor Authority is barring any venue from partaking in a coveted New Year’s Eve tradition.
CNY angler catches Christmas ‘canal monster’

Paul Koor couldn’t wait to try out the new fishing pole his girlfriend got him for Christmas. Since everybody else had already started ice fishing, he figured the canal spillway near Bellamy Harbor Park in his hometown of Rome might still be open. That’s where Koor caught this super...
Velvet: A decor favorite now that never went away

It was all over the fashion runways. Women’s Wear Daily raved about Armani dresses in this material. Harper’s Bazaar called it one of 2022’s biggest trends. At Britain’s film awards, celebrities partied in Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren and Gucci versions. It’s even found its way down to casual wear, in jeans, T-shirts and slouchy overshirts.
