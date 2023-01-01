ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

It’s all hands on deck for the city of SLO's flood response team

By Kimberly Cruz
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
The storm system still making its way through the central coast on Saturday prompted the flood patrol to be in full force in the city of San Luis Obispo.

“So what the city of San Luis Obispo has done is we have gotten some our maintenance staff, we have seven maintenance staff running around all areas of the city looking for debris flow, flooding, blockages, to try to mitigate those issues before they become a problem," said the city of SLO public works director, Matt Horn.

“I’ll be receiving calls from PD storm-related. I am kind of the hub if you will, and I’ll be dispatching to our crews," said Jeffery Kline, city of SLO maintenance supervisor.

Problems that if not addressed could bring major issues such as flooding that can lead to property loss.

Each area identifies different hot spots in parts of the city that frequently need to be addressed.

Safety on the road is another thing the city keeps an eye on.

“It’s very important to do it for a couple of reasons. For one, if the structures get backed up the streets will start to flood so then you’ll have water on the streets so that can be hydroplane issues for vehicles," said Horn.

“Flooding, flooding are the most common calls. That and downed trees", said Kline.

The city of SLO has done flood patrol four times this year already. Doing it every time the area is expected to receive more than an inch of rain.

