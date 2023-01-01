Effective: 2023-01-03 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility to one-quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

