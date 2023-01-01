ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

TCU, Michigan Players Slipping And Sliding Trigger Criticism Over Fiesta Bowl Field Quality

The Horned Frogs and Wolverines normally play on grass and FieldTurf, respectively. The hits just keep on coming for college football’s major bowl games. offensive tackle Gerald Mincey suggested the Orange Bowl had poorly accommodated the Volunteers, the Fiesta Bowl took repeated flak from fans and analysts for its slippery playing surface as Michigan and TCU clashed at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
ANN ARBOR, MI
McCarthy Answered One Question Before Leaving Fiesta Bowl Presser

TCU went from being unranked heading into the season to snagging a spot in the national championship. TCU stunned Michigan in their College Football Playoff semifinal, going down in history as the first Big 12 team to win a Playoff game. Sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy opened up the press conference...
FORT WORTH, TX

