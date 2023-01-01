Read full article on original website
FSG Happy To Sanction Transfer Of Squad Lifting Cody Gakpo To Please Jurgen Klopp
Cody Gakpo officially becomes a Liverpool player today after FSG sanction to please Jurgen Klopp and has already made an impression within the club.
Chelsea draw with Nottingham Forest as reset and revival elude Graham Potter’s sluggish side
So much for the notion that the World Cup would have restorative powers for Chelsea, bringing a reset and a revival under Graham Potter. They might have beaten Bournemouth, but they lost a lead, two points and their way against Nottingham Forest. After delivering a performance of resounding mediocrity, a disjointed side go into a double-header against Manchester City with their chances of a top-four finish dented further.Such New Year’s Honours as were awarded at the City Ground went instead to Forest, who produced a rousing second-half comeback to underline that they are becoming a decidedly awkward proposition on...
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
Manchester City slip up in Everton draw; another goal for Haaland
Erling Haaland scored another goal but Manchester City dropped two more points in a 1-1 draw with Everton at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, putting their Premier League title defense under serious threat heading into the new year. A victory was vital for Man City (36 points – 2nd place) if...
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter’s side.Fresh from their first league win in six games last time out against Bournemouth, Chelsea started well in the Nottingham drizzle, with Raheem Sterling firing them into the lead in the 16th minute.Forest improved after the break and were desperately unlucky not to equalise early in the second half as Morgan Gibbs-White’s drilled half-volley hit the underside of the crossbar but bounced on the goal line and away.The hosts kept coming and deservedly levelled things up as Aurier fired home in the 63rd minute from a corner and looked the more likely to go on to win the match but it ended all square.Relive all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
MATCHDAY: Liverpool gets Brentford test; Marseille in action
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Top-four chasing Liverpool plays at midtable Brentford in the only Premier League game on Monday. A win would move Jurgen Klopp’s team above fifth-place Tottenham. Liverpool won’t be allowed to get over-confident, though. Brentford, which won 2-1 at Manchester City before the World Cup break, beat West Ham 2-0 on Friday and Klopp is wary of facing the London club. Both sides are in good form. Liverpool is chasing its fifth straight league win while Brentford is on a five-game unbeaten streak.
Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Brentford vs. Liverpool
Four Premier League victories on the bounce have Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool back in the top four fight and a fifth straight win could see them end the matchweek within a single point of the Champions League places. Opponents Brentford, though, are no easy task, as Thomas Frank’s Bees have taken points in all of their last four games—including victories over West Ham and Manchester City—and are just five points back of the Reds heading into the early Monday night kickoff and will similarly be looking to get their 2023 off on the right foot by taking another big three points that would put them in contention for the European places.
Everton boss recalled Ellis Simms from Sunderland 'to be an option on the bench'
Frank Lampard has explained the decision to end Ellis Simms' loan at Sunderland early.
Former Chelsea analyst Benjamin Weber appointed sporting director at SC Paderborn
Benjamin Weber would describe himself as the “guy in the background, the person you don’t see on the television”, the fourth member of the fearsome foursome with Thomas Tuchel, Arno Michels, and Zsolt Lőw. His official title was Videoanalyst, just as it was at PSG, but he did whatever work was necessary, be that analysis, scouting, or communications.
Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season
Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 19 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Scottish Premiership picks: Guide to the 2 January's top-flight action
It's the first Scottish Premiership festive derby day to have full crowds attending for three years now that pandemic restrictions are over - and they should have plenty to cheer as we kick off 2023. The big one starts early at Ibrox, where leaders and reigning champions Celtic visit second-top...
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to...
Azpilicueta: Chelsea are ‘far from where we want to be’
Man of Many Milestones and All The Trophies, the legendary César Azpilicueta notched another milestone last night ... while observing with some dismay that his chances adding to his trophy count continue to dwindle precariously. The Chelsea captain was making his 495th appearance for the club, moving one past...
Everton vs Brighton - Match Preview | Can Toffees begin 2023 with a win?
Everton will look to build on their battling draw against Manchester City when they kick-off 2023 against Brighton at Goodison Park. The Toffees proved the doubters (myself included) wrong with that feisty performance at the Etihad. I won’t lie, I would have considered a narrow defeat as a decent result before the game, so this is definitely considered bonus point in my book. The miserable defeat at home to Wolves had left us fearing the worst, but the players showed they are still willing to fight for their manager.
WSL transfer window: Who could be on the move this January?
Women's Super League clubs are not in action for a few weeks but they are still busy with the January transfer window set to open on Sunday. Top clubs may look to spend money as they fight for silverware, while teams at the bottom of the table need to add quality to avoid relegation.
Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors
You know the drill: Hogmanay celebrations, a walk and a good feed on New Year's Day and the football on 2 January. Does it get any better than that?. The first SPFL match of 2023 is the Old Firm derby at Ibrox. Celtic cross the city with a nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Defeat is unthinkable for Michael Beale and his team as it would give Celtic a seemingly unassailable advantage for the second half of the campaign.
West Brom vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are back in action for their first match of 2023 as they travel to The Hawthorns to face West Bromwich Albion, with the hosts arguably the favourites to take the three points. Today’s home side are in much better shape than they were prior to the reverse fixture between...
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | A Battling Point
Everton have to pick themselves up after the devastating 95th minute loss to Wolves on Boxing Day. Now only one point above the relegation zone, Everton had to drive the 36 miles down the East Lancs Road to take on the reigning Premier League champions who have a certain striker who has already scored 8 more goals than the entire Everton team.
Man City 1-1 Everton: What Guardiola said
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to BBC Sport: "Great game. We played really good in the last three games and it makes me feel optimistic. Dropping points at home is always tough but I'm always trying to make our game good and we have continued to do it. "I would...
Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United will go five points clear of 5th-place Tottenham if they are victorious vs Bournemouth, when the Cherries visit Old Trafford on Tuesday (watch live, 3 pm ET on Peacock Premium). The Red Devils are hot out of the World Cup restart with back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and...
