ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
ABC30 Fresno

James tops 40 points for second straight game as Lakers win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- LeBron James hit the 40-point plateau for the second straight game since his 38th birthday in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 win over the Hornets on Monday, and coach Darvin Ham says he's going to keep leaning on the aging veteran. "I just want to ride him,"...
ABC30 Fresno

Clippers' Paul George tweaks right hamstring again in loss

LOS ANGELES -- LA Clippers star guard Paul George tweaked his right hamstring on Monday night in the same area where he previously had a strain that kept him out of seven games earlier this season. George scored 25 points and had seven assists but played only five minutes in...
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron

The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
ABC30 Fresno

Klay Thompson: 'Going to embrace the heck out of' 54-point night

SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the Golden State Warriors tipped off against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, Klay Thompson had a conversation with Dominique Wilkins. They discussed how Wilkins' return from an Achilles tendon tear decades ago has made him an inspiration to Thompson, as the Warriors guard has been on a similar journey.
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles plays Miami after George's 45-point showing

Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home....
FOX Sports

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Yardbarker

Showtime Laker Raves About Insane Scoring Night From LeBron James

Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James impressed legendary Showtime-era Lakers small forward James Worthy with his highlight reel-worthy performance against the Atlanta Hawks in a 130-121 win Friday. LeBron poured in a whopping 47 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe. The...
CBS Sports

10 NBA stories to watch in 2023: LeBron James chasing Kareem, Nets making their move, crowded MVP conversation

Happy 2023, basketball fans. The calendar has flipped over, and the 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing with someone scoring 40 or more points seemingly every night and wide-open races for both the title and MVP. With the holidays behind us, it's time to look ahead at what the new year might bring. So let's get right into the 10 most intriguing NBA storylines to watch throughout 2023.

