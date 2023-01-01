Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Related
Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Is Definitely On His Mount Rushmore Of NBA Players
Magic Johnson has claimed LeBron James is on the Mt. Rushmore of NBA stars.
NBA Fans Say LeBron James Is Better Than Giannis Antetokounmpo After His Latest Performance
LeBron James has been on a tear this season so far averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.
Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers
Former Detroit Pistons guard Isiah Thomas might have a different take than most when it comes to 1980s basketball. The post Isiah Thomas Insists the NBA Didn’t Take Off in the ’80s Because of the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
Colin Cowherd Urges LeBron James To Join Luka Doncic On Dallas Mavericks
Colin Cowherd explains why going to the Dallas Mavericks would be a good move for LeBron James.
Luka Doncic Joins Michael Jordan And LeBron James On Elite List Of Players With More Than Three 50-Point Games Before 25
Doncic, 23, has been instrumental for the Mavericks and has been single-handedly carrying the team to wins since the start of the season.
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
ABC30 Fresno
James tops 40 points for second straight game as Lakers win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- LeBron James hit the 40-point plateau for the second straight game since his 38th birthday in the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-115 win over the Hornets on Monday, and coach Darvin Ham says he's going to keep leaning on the aging veteran. "I just want to ride him,"...
ABC30 Fresno
Clippers' Paul George tweaks right hamstring again in loss
LOS ANGELES -- LA Clippers star guard Paul George tweaked his right hamstring on Monday night in the same area where he previously had a strain that kept him out of seven games earlier this season. George scored 25 points and had seven assists but played only five minutes in...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
ABC30 Fresno
Klay Thompson: 'Going to embrace the heck out of' 54-point night
SAN FRANCISCO -- Before the Golden State Warriors tipped off against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, Klay Thompson had a conversation with Dominique Wilkins. They discussed how Wilkins' return from an Achilles tendon tear decades ago has made him an inspiration to Thompson, as the Warriors guard has been on a similar journey.
ABC30 Fresno
Los Angeles plays Miami after George's 45-point showing
Miami Heat (19-18, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-17, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles faces the Miami Heat after Paul George scored 45 points in the Los Angeles Clippers' 131-130 loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Clippers have gone 11-7 at home....
Kevin Durant Made NBA History On Saturday Night
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant made NBA history in Saturday night's game.
All-Time No. 23 Superteam vs. All-Time No. 34 Superteam: Michael Jordan And LeBron James Against Shaquille O'Neal And Giannis Antetokounmpo
Number 23 and Number 34 are the most famous numbers in NBA history. Who will win the matchup between these two superteams? Michael Jordan and LeBron James against Shaquille O'Neal and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Both teams have advantages, but only one team can win in the final matchup.
FOX Sports
James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Accomplishes Feats Only Done By Kobe Bryant & Michael Jordan On 38th Birthday
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James celebrated his 38th birthday in style on Friday night, leading his team to a comeback victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers trailed by as many as 15 in the first half, but James led them back with a season-high 47 points to go along with 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Yardbarker
Showtime Laker Raves About Insane Scoring Night From LeBron James
Star Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James impressed legendary Showtime-era Lakers small forward James Worthy with his highlight reel-worthy performance against the Atlanta Hawks in a 130-121 win Friday. LeBron poured in a whopping 47 points on 18-of-27 shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 shooting from the charity stripe. The...
CBS Sports
10 NBA stories to watch in 2023: LeBron James chasing Kareem, Nets making their move, crowded MVP conversation
Happy 2023, basketball fans. The calendar has flipped over, and the 2022-23 NBA season is in full swing with someone scoring 40 or more points seemingly every night and wide-open races for both the title and MVP. With the holidays behind us, it's time to look ahead at what the new year might bring. So let's get right into the 10 most intriguing NBA storylines to watch throughout 2023.
Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant Career Comparison: The GOAT Against The Black Mamba
This is the comparison between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. As many fans believe, Kobe Bryant was the true heir to Michael Jordan.
Michael Jordan Made Dikembe Mutombo Regret Saying MJ Never Dunked On Him
Michael Jordan's long quest of getting a poster dunk on Dikembe Mutombo was completed after a year of mocking by Mutombo from 1996 to 1997.
Comments / 0