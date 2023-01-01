Read full article on original website
ABC 4
Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police officer arrested in Weber County on alleged DUI after injury accident
WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department has been arrested in Weber County after allegedly causing an accident with injury while under the influence of alcohol. Thomas Caygle, 37, was driving his truck and caused a minor accident...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City police officer placed on leave after arrest for DUI, hitting man with truck
SALT LAKE CITY — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested Friday for allegedly driving under the influence and injuring another driver with his vehicle. Thomas Caygle, 37, now faces charges including driving under the influence and negligently...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Driver used meth prior to fatal hit-and-run crash in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a man was driving under the influence of methamphetamine during a series of hit-and-run crashes that left one man dead and a woman in critical condition Saturday night. West Valley City police say Jaden Eckes, 22, admitted...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police issue Silver Alert for missing 66-year-old man
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 66-year-old Salt Lake City man who has been missing since New Year’s Day. Curtis Tenison, 66, was last seen about 8 a.m. Sunday near 800 South and 500...
kslnewsradio.com
Carport collapses, blocks entrance to apartment homes in So. Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A carport collapse in South Salt Lake City is being blamed on heavy snowfall. Officials from the United Fire Authority were called to an apartment complex at 760 West 3940 South early Monday morning, around 1 a.m. When they got there, officials said...
ksl.com
Salt Lake police officer arrested, accused of DUI and assaulting driver
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer was arrested over the weekend and accused of driving under the influence after investigators say he got into a fight with another driver, then pinned the driver's legs with his truck. Officer Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, was booked into the...
kjzz.com
Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police seek ‘person of interest’ in fatal shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have identified a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Ogden man Tuesday in West Valley City. West Valley City police say Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 20, met Xavier Bernal on Tuesday evening outside The Redwood...
kslnewsradio.com
Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
Reminder: Salt Lake City & others require residents to shovel sidewalks
It’s time to talk about the cleanup from all this recent snow — particularly when it comes to your sidewalk. Salt Lake City says local residents and businesses need to do their part.
Park Record
Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking
Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
ksl.com
'Belligerent' patron stabbed bouncer escorting him out of Millcreek bar, police say
MILLCREEK — A man was arrested early Sunday after police say he stabbed a bouncer who was escorting him out of a Millcreek bar. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and intoxication. Unified...
Gephardt Daily
Small plane crashes at Provo Airport
PROVO, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane crashed at the Provo Airport late Monday morning, officials have confirmed. Capt. Sam Armstrong, Provo Fire Department, said he could confirm the crash was reported at 11:37 a.m., and the initial report from an iPhone crash alert. No...
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police officer, 2 others injured in early morning crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police officer and two other people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. A police officer was traveling east on 3500 South about 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in...
KSLTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche control work; Sundance closed Monday
SALT LAKE CITY — Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation have reopened Little Cottonwood Canyon after finishing avalanche mitigation work, and Sundance Mountain Resort announced it will remain closed Monday due to power outages. UDOT closed Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday as a massive winter storm hit Utah, dropping...
Gephardt Daily
1 dead, 1 critically injured in plane crash at Provo Airport
PROVO, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and another was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday after a plane crash at the Provo Airport. The crash happened at about 11:35 a.m., a post from Provo City Government says. The small aircraft went down right after takeoff.
Semi-truck struck by train, splits in half in Summit County
A semi-truck was struck by a train after it rolled off the road and onto the tracks around 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 1, according to Utah Highway Patrol.
kjzz.com
4 snowmobilers buried alive in snow for 'several hours' prior to rescue mission
DUCHESNE, Utah (KUTV) — Four people experienced an unforgettable start to the New Year when they were snowmobiling through Wasatch County Sunday afternoon and reportedly became buried alive in the freshly fallen snow. Representatives of Wasatch County Search and Rescue said crews were dispatched to the Strawberry River area...
Vehicles damaged after West Jordan carport collapses
Multiple vehicles were damaged Sunday morning after a carport collapsed under heavy snow at a West Jordan apartment complex.
