Two injured in New Year’s Eve party shooting in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Two minors were taken to the hospital in stable condition after getting shot in the leg at a party on New Year’s Eve, according to police. Brent Weisberg, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department, told ABC4 police responded to the area of 1600 West and Wright Circle after receiving reports of a shooting, just before 10 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Damage to Magna museum after hit-and-run crash

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — A museum in Salt Lake County has been damaged after a hit-and-run crash into the side of the building. Detective Kevin Mallory with Unified Police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. It happened at the Ethnic & Mining Museum of Magna,...
MAGNA, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pleasant Grove firetruck hit on I-15, but no injuries

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — A Pleasant Grove Fire Department engine was struck by a vehicle on I-15 Monday afternoon. In an Instagram post, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department said their truck was parked on the roadside behind an ambulance when it was hit. Then, a vehicle skidded into the...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
Park Record

Sheriff’s Report: Stolen vehicle located through cellphone tracking

Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen vehicle on Dec. 26 after its owner tracked the car using his cellphone. A man reported his vehicle was stolen out of Salt Lake City earlier in the day, and he was tracking his phone that was left inside the vehicle, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The phone’s location indicated it was in a grocery store parking lot in Kimball Junction.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Small plane crashes at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A small plane crashed at the Provo Airport late Monday morning, officials have confirmed. Capt. Sam Armstrong, Provo Fire Department, said he could confirm the crash was reported at 11:37 a.m., and the initial report from an iPhone crash alert. No...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 dead, 1 critically injured in plane crash at Provo Airport

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person is dead and another was hospitalized with critical injuries Monday after a plane crash at the Provo Airport. The crash happened at about 11:35 a.m., a post from Provo City Government says. The small aircraft went down right after takeoff.
PROVO, UT

