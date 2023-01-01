ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covelo, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Deputies identify suspect arrested for Salyer Wayside Chapel vandalism

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who broke into and vandalized a church in Trinity County earlier this week has been identified, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Beeson in connection with the vandalism at the Salyer Wayside Chapel. When deputies arrived...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Willits News

2022 Mendocino County Year in Review: July-Sept.

July 1: Students get a taste of circus arts: Students at Anderson Valley Elementary School are enjoying a special treat this summer, learning acrobatic skills firsthand from members of Mendocino County’s own Flynn Creek Circus. July 2: Missing cat returned to family. When Aphrael Dunston got a call Wednesday...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace

Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
GARBERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

Mendocino BOS Will Hold Annual Organizational Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors will meet in the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1070, Ukiah, California, on Tuesday January 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, for an annual organizational meeting and for the purpose of conducting general business.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville

Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
LAYTONVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Helping Paws: ‘Tyson’ and the dogs

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has new dogs available to join families in the new year. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Belgian Malinois, border collie, border terrier, Chihuahua, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier.

