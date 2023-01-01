NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors will meet in the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1070, Ukiah, California, on Tuesday January 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, for an annual organizational meeting and for the purpose of conducting general business.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO