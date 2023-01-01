Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigating 3 reports of shots fired on New Year’s Day in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - 6:30 P.M. UPDATED - Red Bluff Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired early on New Year's Day. Police say they believe two reports may be connected. An officer told Action News Now that a drive by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday. Sgt....
mendofever.com
Subject Left Out Back Door, Violation Of Restraining Order – Ukiah Police Logs 01.01.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Traffic Stop Yields ¾ Pound of Suspected Meth, 1/3 Pound of Suspected Fentanyl, and Ghost Gun, Says Fort Bragg Police
This is a press release from the Fort Bragg Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 31, 2022 at approximately 8:00 AM, a Fort Bragg PD officer witnessed a vehicle fail...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify suspect arrested for Salyer Wayside Chapel vandalism
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect who broke into and vandalized a church in Trinity County earlier this week has been identified, according to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested 31-year-old Joseph Beeson in connection with the vandalism at the Salyer Wayside Chapel. When deputies arrived...
mendofever.com
Tenant Trying To Hit RP With Broom, Subject Jumped Out Of Car – Ukiah Police Logs 12.31.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
kymkemp.com
Man Previously Convicted of Murder, Sentenced for Attacking Another Inmate in the Mendocino County Jail
In 2015, Edgar Contreras (age 25 at the time) phoned for help from a Yorkville marijuana garden where he was found by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Department with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also found another man, deceased in the garden. Contreras and two others were eventually found guilty of...
mendofever.com
Deputies Allegedly Find Ukiah Man in Possession of Concealed Knife, Meth, and Fentanyl
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-23-2022 at approximately 1:41 A.M., Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were patrolling the area...
mendofever.com
Marijuana Grow Murderer Sentenced to Two More Years for Brutal Beating in Mendocino County Jail
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office:. A familiar face received additional state prison time Friday morning in the Mendocino County Superior Court to close out calendar year 2022. Defendant Edgar Fidel Contreras, now 32 years of age, was previously sentenced in...
mendofever.com
Male Looking Into Vehicles And Mailboxes, Rape/Reported Assault – Ukiah Police Logs 12.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
66-Year-Old Man Arrested for Suspected Human Trafficking on Trinity County Cannabis Grow
The following is a press release issued by the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. In March of 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office began investigating a reported sexual...
mendofever.com
Vehicle Slides Off Roadway Near Boonville—One Occupant Unconcious, Both Required Extrication
Scanner traffic beginning at 2:36 p.m. indicated a singular vehicle slipped off of State Route 128 near Boonville and descended an embankment. When first responders arrived at the scene, at least one of two occupants was unconscious and both required extrication and medical care. The Incident Commander reported “major rollover...
mendofever.com
Tree Falls in Fort Bragg Blocking Road, Downing Electrical Lines—Nearly 1,000 Residents Lose Power
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a tree has fallen near 18520 Old Coast Highway in Fort Bragg blocking the roadway, downing powerlines, and affecting multiple utility poles in the immediate area. There are power outages in the area as seen on the PG&E...
Willits News
2022 Mendocino County Year in Review: July-Sept.
July 1: Students get a taste of circus arts: Students at Anderson Valley Elementary School are enjoying a special treat this summer, learning acrobatic skills firsthand from members of Mendocino County’s own Flynn Creek Circus. July 2: Missing cat returned to family. When Aphrael Dunston got a call Wednesday...
Lake County News
Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County celebrates ‘change of watch’
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — On Sunday, Dec. 11, the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 08-08 of Lake County held its annual “change of watch” for the new year at Riviera Hills Restaurant. Officiating at the ceremony was District Captain Wayne Farnholtz. Kevin Kealey accepted the office as...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace
Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATING) Traveling East? Highways 299 and 36 Closed Limited to One-Way Traffic Due to Active Rock Slides
UPDATE 12:00 p.m.: It looks as though both highways are open to one-way controlled traffic, according to Caltrans Quickmap. Our friends at Caltrans have informed us that both highways 299 and 36 are closed due to active rock slides this morning. Highway 299 is closed in both directions at post...
kymkemp.com
Mendocino BOS Will Hold Annual Organizational Meeting
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors will meet in the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors Chambers, located at 501 Low Gap Road, Room 1070, Ukiah, California, on Tuesday January 10, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, for an annual organizational meeting and for the purpose of conducting general business.
actionnewsnow.com
Flooding closes roads across Northern California, sandbags available
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA 4:26 P.M. UPDATE - Several roads across Northern California are closed on Friday due to flooding. Highway 70 is under one-way traffic control west of the Butte and Plumas county line due to a rockslide. Cox Lane from Highway 70 to Stimpson Road has been closed. Central House...
The Mendocino Voice
Search and rescue operation looking for missing man finds human leg bone north of Laytonville
Laytonville, 12/24/22 — Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office detectives working with search and rescue personnel found a dismembered human leg bone Wednesday while looking into the disappearance of a 58-year-old man reported missing 10 days earlier. The remains have not yet been identified, pending DNA analysis, but MCSO personnel believe the two discoveries are related and may be connected to their missing person.
Lake County News
Helping Paws: ‘Tyson’ and the dogs
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Lake County Animal Care and Control has new dogs available to join families in the new year. Dogs available for adoption this week include mixes of Belgian Malinois, border collie, border terrier, Chihuahua, German shepherd, hound, husky, Labrador retriever, mastiff pit bull, Schipperke, shepherd and terrier.
