Read full article on original website
Related
2 Former Cardinals Players Coming to Quincy for Annual Cards Show
The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).
slubillikens.com
McMakin Sets SLU Scoring Record in Thrilling Overtime Win
RICHMOND – Kyla McMakin set a Saint Louis single-game record with 40 points to propel the Billikens to a thrilling 86-83 overtime win at VCU Sunday in Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball action at the Siegel Center. The Billikens improved to 5-12 overall after registering their first road win...
KMOV
Episode 215: Excel Bottling
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Happy New Year from the Meet St. Louis podcast!. We’re excited to be back with new episodes for 2023! While there’s so much attention on new things, this week, we’re taking you to a place rich with history: we head to Excel Bottling in Breese, Illinois.
Today’s high temperature record broken in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The National Weather Service in St. Louis reports that the high temperature record for January 3 was broken today. St. Louis reached a high temperature of 72 degrees, breaking the previous record of 68 set in 1939. Quincy, Illinois also broke a temperature record. The high temperature hit 65-degrees today, passing […]
FOX2now.com
Demetrious Johnson's generous heart will live on through charity, daughters say
A large turnout is expected Monday as family, friends, and the community gather for a memorial service for Demetrious Johnson. The former football player and longtime volunteer and activist leaves behind a lasting impact on St. Louis. Demetrious Johnson’s generous heart will live on …. A large turnout is...
Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
feastmagazine.com
Edwardsville favorite Cleveland-Heath marks a return to classics with new owners
When people talk about the best restaurants in Edwardsville, Illinois, Cleveland-Heath always comes up in the conversation. The James Beard finalist restaurant specializing in gourmet comfort food was founded in 2011 by Jenny Cleveland and Ed Heath in the historic Boehm Building in downtown Edwardsville. Handed over to Keith and Carrie McGuinness in 2017, it recently transitioned to new owners Gina and Evan Buchholz, who aim to bring back of some of the original offerings that anchored Cleveland-Heath’s menu back in the early days.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KSDK
Thunderstorms to move through St. Louis area Monday night
ST. LOUIS — A Weather Alert for the evening and overnight hours around St. Louis from the Weather First weather team. Mild and damp air blankets the region Monday afternoon as thunderstorms develop over the Ozarks and move northeast. The threat of severe weather is greatest south of St. Louis, but a few stronger storms are possible in the metro area during the late evening into the overnight hours.
To the St. Louis Community: Thank you!
As we move into 2023, let’s take a moment to admire the profound impact you’ve made on the community. Remember the great work with the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home, Annie Malone Children & Family Services, The Empowerment Network, and Variety The Children’s Charity, just to name a few. Thank you.
Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
straightarrownews.com
New Madrid: Midwest prepares for catastrophic earthquake
A large earthquake is bound to rock the Midwest. Experts just don’t know when. The New Madrid seismic zone is a cluster of fault lines that run through Missouri, Tennessee and Arkansas. It is the most active seismic area in the U.S., east of the Rockies. Every year, hundreds of small earthquakes occur in the zone.
laduenews.com
See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball
The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
lutheranmuseum.com
Granite City Steel Worker
Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
29 dogs rescued from western Missouri
More than two dozen dogs rescued from western Missouri last week arrived at the Humane Society of Missouri's St. Louis headquarters on Tuesday.
St. Louis' Lutheran Hour Ministries wins award for float in Rose Parade
PASADENA, Calif. — A St. Louis institution was an award-winner at Monday's Tournament of Roses Parade. Lutheran Hour Ministries, participating in their 72nd Rose Parade, won a Director's Award for the stained glass and the lambs depicted on their float, which is titled "A New Day with Jesus." As...
KMOV
Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School to remain closed following massive water pipe rupture
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - While many students across the St. Louis region return to school this week, the students at Maplewood Richmond Heights Elementary School will remain home until Jan. 9 following a major water pipe rupture over the holiday break. On Christmas Day the district received word that...
The most popular stories on FOX2Now.com from 2022
As 2022 comes to a close, FOX 2 looks back at some of the most popular stories on FOX2Now.com over the past year.
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: December 2022
The new year approaches swiftly. To help us all avoid cabin fever, the Armory opened its huge doors on six acres of entertainment, food and drinks in Midtown. Meanwhile, the Foundry added to its collection of restaurants and businesses, with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema also opening in December. The comfy, stylish theater has two locations in Missouri, but each spot gets its own theme – in our case, dynamic and colorful with retro vibes.
Comments / 0