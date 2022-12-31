The 34th Annual Quincy Town Center Baseball Card Show will take place on February 5th and 6th with two former St. Louis Cardinals making an appearance. Closer Jason Motte and Second Baseman Bo Hart will be the special guest at this year's cards show at the Quincy Town Center. Fans can see Motte on February 5th and Hart on February 6th at the fountain court. Cardinal fans that would like to get an autograph for both players can get FREE line tickets at 10 am on the day of each signing at the Customer Service Desk (while supplies last).

QUINCY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO