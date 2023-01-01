Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
Post Register
Konecny, Farabee lead Flyers to 4-1 win over Ducks
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee each had a goal and an assist and Philadelphia Flyers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 Monday night. Morgan Frost and Scott Laughton also scored, and Noah Cates and Kevin Hayes each had two assists to help the Flyers finish 3-2-0 on a five-game trip — with all three victories coming in California.
Post Register
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
Post Register
DeBrusk rallies Bruins past Penguins, 2-1 in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway Park. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for Boston,...
Post Register
Kraken snap 3-game skid with 4-1 win over NY Islanders
SEATTLE (AP) — Eeli Tolvanen scored his first goal in a Seattle uniform since coming over from Nashville, and the Kraken halted a three-game winless streak on Sunday night by beating the New York Islanders 4-1. Adam Larsson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Kraken. Goalie Martin Jones made 18 saves for the Kraken.
Post Register
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden’s comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors
It’s always a close battle when Finland and Sweden match up at the World Junior Championship. Once again, that was the case on Monday as the teams were tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes of play. Finland came out and scored in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, but Sweden came fighting back late when Leo Carlsson tied the game at two with just under four minutes remaining in the third period.
FOX Sports
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
markerzone.com
NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC
After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
