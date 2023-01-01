Effective: 2023-01-03 04:42:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-03 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will create dangerous conditions. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Bennett; Mellette; Todd; Tripp WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /NOON CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches over Mellette and Todd counties. Tripp county may see 4 to 9 inches of additional snow accumulation today, with the highest amounts over the eastern parts of Tripp county. * WHERE...Mellette, Todd and Tripp counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

BENNETT COUNTY, SD ・ 57 MINUTES AGO