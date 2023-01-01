Read full article on original website
Trina Hawkins
2d ago
I want to know WHY we have a Problem with this issue also !! NO Homes to RENT or decent Apartments,on top of that the price has gone up so much ,you can't afford to even live in a Nice place !! I Lived in my house for 20 year's, in a nice area of town,Not a big house,but just right for me,then Covid hit,then I got Sick,then I lost my house,I couldn't find anything I could afford,if it wasn't for a relative I'd be living in my car,and I'm 62 and Disabled!! Those New apartments are Out of reach,too Expensive, WE NEED HELP HERE IN THIS CITY,NOW !!!
Sioux City Journal
Twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023
SIOUX CITY -- A pair of twin boys are Sioux City's first of 2023. Alyssa Bertrand, a registered nurse at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's, told The Journal that the first baby, at 3 pounds 12 ounces, was born at 8:54 a.m. New Year's Day. The second, at 4 pounds 2 ounces, was born at 9:32 a.m. As of this writing a name had not been chosen for the babies; the first has been deemed Baby A and the second Baby B.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Dona Hamilton, 28, Sioux City, domestic abuse assault -- second offense; sentenced Dec. 22, two years prison suspended, two years probation. Lucas Wayne Larson, 29, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Dec. 21, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Before Judge James Daane.
kscj.com
NO SIOUX CITY TRASH COLLECTION TUESDAY
GARBAGE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION WILL NOT OCCUR TUESDAY IN SIOUX CITY DUE TO THE WEATHER CONDITIONS. THERE WILL BE A ONE-DAY DELAY WITH TUESDAY COLLECTIONS TO BEGIN ON WEDNESDAY WITH THE REMAINDER OF THE WEEK TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF SATURDAY. MONDAY COLLECTIONS SHOULD BE COMPLETED TODAY. THE...
siouxlandnews.com
New Year's Day twins, first born in 2023 in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's shared the news about the first babies born in 2023 in Siouxland - twin boys!. Mother Tristin Grant told Siouxland News her twin boys were born around 8:30 & 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning, Jan. 1st - helping her ring in the new year.
siouxlandnews.com
Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Illegal fireworks can trigger veterans with PTSD
‘Tis the season to be jolly, but not for everyone. When I asked a friend of mine how his Christmas was, he answered, “Someone decided to light around 50 fireworks in my neighborhood tonight (these trigger my PTSD big time).” My dear friend is a veteran who fought in combat. I cannot imagine how terrifying that must have been for him, and certainly not a way to spend the Christmas holiday.
Sioux City Journal
The Sioux City Journal's Top Story of 2022: Laurel, Neb., murders rock community
LAUREL, Neb. — Ask small-town residents why they live there, and a common reply is they don't have to worry about crime and they enjoy the quiet setting. For residents of Laurel, a community of some 1,000 people, that quiet was shattered early on the morning of Aug. 4, when fires broke out in two houses two blocks from one another. Then came the discovery of four bodies, all with gunshot wounds, inside the burning homes.
kscj.com
TRUCK DRIVER’S DISPUTE ENDS WITH ARREST
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARRESTED AN ARMED SUSPECT SUNDAY NIGHT FOLLOWING A DISPUTE BETWEEN TWO SEMI DRIVERS IN SINGING HILLS. POLICE SAY THE INCIDENT STARTED ON INTERSTATE 29 WHEN THE DRIVER AND HIS RELIEF DRIVER STARTED ARGUING IN THEIR CAB AS THEY APPROACHED SIOUX CITY. THE TRUCK PULLED INTO LOVE’S TRUCK...
kiwaradio.com
Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge
Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
Woodbury officials prepare for ice from upcoming storm
Woodbury County officials are preparing for the ice storm that is expected to hit Siouxland.
Sioux City Journal
Bulletin Board
*Please call ahead to ensure the programs are available.*. Volunteer tutors, part-time instructors and substitute instructors to help persons learn to read, write or spell, learn math, receive high school diploma through G.E.D. program, or learn to read and write English. 494-1964. Connections Area Agency on Aging, needs volunteer drivers...
Sioux City Journal
Audrey Huffman
Audrey Huffman of Sioux City will celebrate her 90th birthday on Thursday with family. Cards may be sent to 2317 So. Clinton St., Sioux City, IA 51106. Audrey was born on Jan. 5, 1933. She married Keith Huffman on March 29, 1953, in Hutchinson, Kan. Her children are Brad of Hampton, Iowa; and Alisa of Dakota City. Audrey has five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license.
gowatertown.net
Crashes near Canton, Marty leave two people dead
CANTON, S.D. – One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Saturday night seven miles west of Canton. Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. The Highway Patrol says a Saturn car was southbound...
Sioux City PD to patrol streets during New Year’s for drunk drivers
When you're out drinking on New Year's Eve, it's important for you to get home safe.
Sioux City Journal
What else made the Sioux City Journal headlines in 2022?
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The top stories of 2022 don't end at 10. Other news that made headlines during the year: Paul Gausman ends his tenure as superintendent of the Sioux City Community Schools; the Sioux City Musketeers win the Clark Cup; the number of shootings in Siouxland increase; the Sioux City Explorers threaten to leave if stadium repairs aren't made; the Jan. 6 insurrection has ties to Siouxland and the Sioux City School Board appoints an acting superintendent.
Sioux City Journal
Ice, snow blast coming to Sioux City Tuesday morning
SIOUX CITY -- A blast of freezing rain and snow is expected to strike the Sioux City area Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is forecasting a quarter-inch of ice accumulation in Sioux City during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. Sidewalks in the area were becoming slick...
Sioux City Journal
From the Archives: Thousands celebrate dawn of 1923
Goodbye to the Old Year: The coming of the new year was celebrated at various establishments, including the Y.M.C.A. auditorium, Beethoven Club at the Odd Fellow’s Hall, and churches in the area. Celebrations will continue this evening. January Term of Court: Yesterday was the last day for filing new...
Sioux City Journal
Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center unveils its newest feathery ambassador
SIOUX CITY -- Lucia, the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center's newest ambassador, is covered with feathers, has sharp talons and can cause quite a ruckus if she wanted to. But does a screech owl really, you know, let out a screech?. "A screech owl only screeches when it is agitated," Kari...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 31
More stormy weather is approaching northwest Iowa early next week. A Winter Storm Watch, for Freezing precipitation, then snow, is forecast for adjacent counties north and west of Plymouth County. For Plymouth County, there is a possibility of snow and freezing rain after midnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain likely after noon Monday. While showfall amounts will not be heavy, ice may accumulate early Monday, into Monday afternoon. The New Year’s eve forecast is for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.
