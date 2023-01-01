ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Georgia football Ohio State instant observations as Bulldogs win a classic comeback

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bL9oB_0k04yEul00

ATLANTA — Georgia showed its championship mettle on Saturday night and started the year with a bang, literally.

It fell behind by 14 points twice. It looked out of it. At one point, it seemed like the Bulldogs have waved a white flag kicking a field goal down by 14 with 10 minutes remaining.

But the Bulldogs kept chopping and improbably came back to take a 42-41 lead after AD Mitchell hauled in a Stetson Bennett touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

Lady Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 South Carolina

ATHENS – The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Georgia women’s basketball team, 68-51, in the Lady Bulldogs’ SEC home opener in Stegeman Coliseum Monday evening before 6,225 spectators. Fifth-year guard/forward Audrey Warren led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring, registering her sixth doble-digit performance...
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia wide receiver commit Raymond Cottrell flips to Texas A&M

One of Georgia’s two unsigned commitments has flipped to another school, as Raymond Cottrell has now pledged his services to Texas A&M. Georgia signed three wide receivers during the early signing period and add two more via the transfer portal in RaRa Thomas and Dominic Lovett. Cottrell, a 4-star prospect out of Milton, Fla., was a long-time commitment to Georgia, flipping to the Bulldogs from Florida in November of 2021.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Radio

Defending champ Georgia vs. Cinderella TCU for CFP title

After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team. It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship...
FORT WORTH, TX
WSB Radio

No. 3 OSU's defense forces TOs, tops No. 14 Michigan 66-57

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State specializes in pressure and forcing turnovers, and that's how it shook off a slow start to sink No. 14 Michigan on Saturday. The Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten) forced a season-high 27 turnovers and pulled away from the Wolverines to win 66-57 and snap a three-game skid in the rivalry.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
53K+
Followers
114K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy