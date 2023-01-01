ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Party in the USA: Here’s How to Watch Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Special Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. New Year’s Eve specials are always a fun way to ring in the new year, and viewers are spoiled for choice this holiday season. You’ve got CNN’s New Year’s Eve Show with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and joining the star-studded ranks, are Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. This is the second year NBC will be airing Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Last year, Pete Davidson joined...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Dolly Parton & Miley Cyrus Crush Joan Jett Classic ‘I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll’ on New Year’s Show

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus took the stage together during Miley’s New Year Eve Party on NBC, singing “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” by Joan Jett and the Blackhearts. The iconic riff takes over right as the song begins, and we see Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton standing together, ready to belt out in unison. Cyrus and Parton then walk out onto the stage, with Parton starting the song’s opening lyrics. They both join back in together for the chorus before Miley hops on the second verse.
HollywoodLife

Ireland Baldwin, 27, Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 1st Child With Sonogram Photo

Ireland Baldwin revealed she is going to be a mom! The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, 27, took to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve to announce her pregnancy with boyfriend André Allen Anjos, the Grammy-winning musician also known as RAC. Alongside a snap of their sonogram, Ireland celebrated the news of the couple’s first child with a cheery message for her fans by writing, “Happy New Year!”
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Gwen Stefani's Sparkly Catsuit On 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani showed off her epic curves and signature eye-catching style in a skintight, ruby red and glitter-adorned catsuit on The Voice! The Grammy winner, 53, stunned viewers in the custom, crystal-embellished piece from Vrettos Vrettakos on a recent episode of the musical competition show, and fans can’t get enough of its glamorous detailing and flattering fit.
HOLAUSA

Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise spotted at the airport

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are back in New York. The two were spotted at Newark airport, in New Jersey, following a Holiday getaway. RELATED: Suri Cruise’s top fashion moments of 2022 Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have reportedly called it quits ...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Brooks & Dunn Open Nashville’s Big NYE Bash With Epic ‘Play Something Country’ Performance

Iconic country music duo Brooks & Dunn helped ring in the new year, along with over 200,000 attendees in Music City. On New Year’s Eve, a massive crowd of excited concertgoers in Nashville’s Bicentennial Park came out to celebrate during the CBS’ “New Year’s Eve: Nashville’s Big Bash” event. During the hour set, the stalwart duo performed their hit song “Play Something Country.” Check out a clip from the performance below.
Page Six

Ireland Baldwin is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend RAC

Alec Baldwin is going to be a grandpa! Ireland Baldwin, Alec’s daughter with Kim Basinger, is expecting her first child with musician RAC, also known as André Allen Anjos. Both Ireland, 27, and RAC, 37, revealed the news via Instagram on Saturday. Along with a picture of a sonogram, they wrote, “Happy New Year ❤️.” This is the couple’s first child together. They have been dating for at least a year. Ireland’s first pregnancy comes a few months after she said she was “unbothered” when her dad and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced they were expecting their seventh child together. Back in March, she shared...
People

JoJo Siwa Seems to Accuse Ex Avery Cyrus of Trying to Use Their Relationship to Grow Her Career

Earlier this week, Siwa said she “got tricked into being told that I was loved” in a video posted to her mom Jessalynn’s Instagram Story JoJo Siwa is doubling down on claims she was "used" in a previous relationship — seemingly addressing her recent split from TikTok star Avery Cyrus after three months of dating.  In a video posted to Siwa's TikTok page on Wednesday, onscreen text written by the Dance Moms alum accuses an ex-partner of admittedly dating her to grow their own "career" and "get to the top," echoing her own...
People

Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo

Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
People

Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family

Kourtney Kardashian Barker hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, which featured performances by Sia Kourtney Kardashian Barker spent the Christmas holiday with her blended family. This year, the Lemme founder, 43, hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party — and, on Wednesday, she shared gorgeous scenes on Instagram from the extravagant holiday experience with her children. Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while her husband, Travis Barker, is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher,...
womansday.com

See Katie Holmes Drop Jaws While Wearing a Show-Stopping Old Hollywood Dress

Folks, Katie Holmes doesn't miss with her fashion choices. Back in September 2018, the former Dawson's Creek star had everyone's jaws on the floor when she stepped out for the New York Collection by Harry Winston event at the Rainbow Room. The actress strutted New York City's streets in a red cocktail dress featuring a V-neckline and hung off the shoulders. The sleeves also had a cape-like look to them, giving a modern twist to the retro outfit.
HOLAUSA

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares video of her daughter’s “Wednesday sass”

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a video that shows off her daughter’s “Wednesday” vibes. Zeta-Jones memorably played Morticia Addams in the new Netflix series, playing Wednesday’s mom. RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in purple gown for new Disney series The Princess of Wales says ‘Christmas will...
The Independent

‘Who is that?’: Paula Abdul fans struggle to recognise singer in festive photos

Fans are struggling to recognise Paula Abdul in a recent series of photos.Abdul, 60, is a singer, dancer, and choreographer. She is also known for her time spent on the judging panel of American Idol, alongside Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson.Earlier this week, the “Straight Up” singer posted a number of festive photographs of herself to Instagram from Kathy Hilton’s annual Christmas party.A number of fans have commented on the photo, saying that they cannot identify the woman in the picture because she looks so different from Abdul.“This looks like a completely different person,” wrote one user. Another added:...
HollywoodLife

Cher Shows Off Huge Diamond Ring While Getting NYE Kiss From ‘Daddy’ AE Edwards: Photos

Cher isn’t doing much to dispel those engagement rumors! The 76-year-old pop icon took to Twitter in the wee hours of 2023 to show off the massive sparkler with her 4 million followers, and clap back at naysayers. In one pic, she stunned in a black dress with silver trimmed bustier, with a pinstripe jacket. She wore her hair in blonde, bouncy curls and rocked the huge pear-shaped diamond ring on her middle finger as she shared an intimate, smiling moment with Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36. The duo appeared to be attending a major New Year’s Eve bash. “This should Send you Haters to The Part in Wizzard of OZ…WHEN DOROTHY THREW WATER ON THE wicked Witch & Melted her,” she captioned the photo.
