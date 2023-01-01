Read full article on original website
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Odds: Bills vs. Bengals prediction, pick, and How to Watch – 1/2/2023
The Buffalo Bills travel to Ohio to battle the Cincinnati Bengals in a potential playoff preview at Paycor Stadium. Are you ready for some football? It’s time to examine our NFL odds series with a Bills-Bengals prediction and pick. Last weekend, the Bills defeated the Chicago Bears 35-13 at...
Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight
Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance. We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Sugar Bowl Mistake
This year's Sugar Bowl trophy ceremony featured an embarrassing mistake. After Alabama notched a 45-20 win over the Kansas State Wildcats, the team was awarded the Sugar Bowl trophy in a postgame ceremony. The presenter made a significant blunder when announcing Nick Saban's squad as this year's bowl game winner.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video
Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video
LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend
J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
Colts blast Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebration after Nick Foles injury: ‘Horses–t’
The Colts have taken exception to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s celebrations after injuring their quarterback. The Giants’ rookie pass rusher leveled Colts quarterback Nick Foles with a vicious sack during the second quarter of the team’s playoff-clinching rout of Indianapolis on Sunday. The hit left Foles with a rib injury, and he exited the game after being carted off the field. After rolling off the top of Foles, Thibodeaux celebrated with fake snow angels on the field. He was still right next to Foles, however, who was writhing on the ground in pain before Colts trainers came out to meet him. In...
WCVB
NFL reveals when Patriots will play Bills in final game of regular season
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The National Football League has unveiled its schedule for Week 18, the final week of the 2022 regular season, and New England Patriots fans will know whether the team has made the playoffs by late Sunday afternoon. The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on the...
Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result
When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion during last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, there was some concern that the league’s concussion protocol was not correctly followed, especially after a video of Tagovailoa’s head violently hitting the turf went viral and a teammate revealed the quarterback was acting different in Read more... The post Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Vikings prove all their doubters right, choke vs. Packers and eliminate Saints from playoff race
Well, that stinks. The New Orleans Saints will hit the field next week without any playoff ramifications for the first time in years, having not gotten the help they needed on Sunday. Despite having beaten the Philadelphia Eagles to improve to 7-9 on the season, the Saints needed one more...
Sporting News
Robert Griffin III leaves ESPN's Michigan-TCU broadcast after wife goes into labor
As much as commercials that air during football games try to convince us otherwise, life doesn't stop for big games. Just ask former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III, who abruptly left ESPN's broadcast of the Fiesta Bowl between Michigan and TCU because his wife went into labor. Griffin was bearing...
NFL World Reacts To Saturday's Disturbing Arrest
An NFL wide receiver has reportedly been arrested on disturbing charges on Saturday. According to a report from ESPN, an Atlanta Falcons wide receiver has been arrested for allegedly fighting a police officer. Cameron Batson, currently on Atlanta's practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. According to a...
How the Pittsburgh Steelers can make the playoffs
Thanks to Sunday night's 16-13 win in Baltimore, the Pittsburgh Steelers remain in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.
