TCU Drops Its Highly Anticipated Video Trolling Michigan, Harbaugh

The Horned Frogs social media team dropped an incredible video celebrating its semifinal win. No. 3 TCU punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff national championship next Monday night with a 51–45 upset win over No. 2 Michigan on Saturday. The Horned Frogs have rolled to an improbable...
