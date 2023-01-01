Read full article on original website
WCAX
Becker ties Brennan on UVM all-time wins list
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After UVM’s victory over UMBC on Sunday, head coach John Becker tied former head man Tom Brennan on the program’s all-time wins list with 264 victories. “It means a lot. It will mean a lot more when I break it. It’s a huge feat,”...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
WCAX
How a warmup and early winter sap run could affect Vermont’s maple season
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple season is typically months away. But what happens when Vermont sees a warmup and maple season starts early? Lots of sugar-makers have their taps in trees in early December, so when the sap runs, they can collect. It’s day one of boiling at Branon Family...
WCAX
Made in Vermont: MoLa Hoods
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Like many Vermonters, Caroline Patten is big on the great outdoors. “Sailing, kiting, skiing, snowboarding, backcountry stuff,” she said. Though, in order to truly enjoy it, especially during the winter months, you need to be outfitted properly. That’s where Patten says she can help.
mynbc5.com
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
With eyes and ears open, Sunny Eappen takes the helm at UVM Health Network
Described as collaborative and empathetic, the health network’s new leader says he wants to be a regular presence on the ground. Read the story on VTDigger here: With eyes and ears open, Sunny Eappen takes the helm at UVM Health Network.
WCAX
In The Garden: Indoor herbs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Though what’s traditionally the coldest month of the year has just begun, there are still ways to get greens from your garden. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer tell us about indoor herbs on this week’s In The Garden.
mynbc5.com
Essex high school boys' basketball holds off South Burlington comeback, win 54-47
ESSEX, Vt. — Essex high school boys' basketball used a balanced scoring attack to take down South Burlington high school 54-47. Essex featured three different scorers in double digits, where senior Jacob Reyome led his squad with 16 points. South Burlington junior Tyler Bergmans led his squad with 15...
VTDigger
$500,000 Historic Preservation Award agreement signed between Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 30, 2022; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service have signed the formal Award Agreement for a $500,000 historic preservation grant, announced earlier this year by Senator Patrick Leahy’s Office as part of the federal government’s 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. Clemmons Family Farm stewards the historic Clemmons farm in Charlotte– one of the less than half of one percent (0.4%) of farms in the U.S. that remain African American owned. The working farm is also an official landmark site on the State of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.
WCAX
Winter enduro race introduced at Airborne Speedway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Cars twisted and turned at Airborne Speedway in Plattsburgh Sunday for a new winter event. Airborne hosted its first-ever Frozen 100 Enduro Race. “How could you not like going fast and turning left? I mean, that’s every kid’s dream,” said racer Cody Hodge.
WCAX
WCAX Bloopers 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Everyone makes mistakes. But when we mess up, sometimes a lot of people see it. And while it’s not fun when it’s happening, it does give us a laugh later!. It’s one of our favorite clips of the year: the annual Channel 3 Blooper...
vermontcatholic.org
In Vermont, Eucharistic Revival to focus on Eucharistic celebration
The Catholic Church in the United States is observing the inaugural year of the National Eucharistic Revival, taking place thru July 2024. This multi-year effort is a response to some sobering statistics that shed light on the current state of affairs in the Church: only 31 percent of people who self-identify as Catholic profess belief in the Eucharist as the true Body and Blood of Christ, and less than 40 percent indicate they attend Mass weekly. While there can be debate around the content and results of this poll, one only needs to look around many of our churches to see the reality we are facing: empty pews, financial pressures, aging congregations and fewer volunteers and ministers (let alone ordained ministers). Beyond the situation in the Church, we look upon a hurting world in need of healing. The Church stands as a beacon in this hurting world, but given our own internal situation, is the Church’s light shining as it should.
mynbc5.com
UVM Medical Center, CVPH welcome first babies born in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The new year means hospitals across our region are welcoming the first babies of 2023. At the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Cara Laren Cliffton was born at 5:47 a.m. Sunday weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. The hospital said mom...
NECN
Vt. Communities Cancel Pricey Fireworks Shows, Offer Alternative NYE Events
There will be no fireworks shows in a pair of Vermont communities this New Year's Eve, due to a variety of reasons — including higher prices for materials used in the displays. The American Pyrotechnics Association said earlier this year costs across the industry shot up 35% or so...
WCAX
Towns prepare for tourists as crews work to finish final stretch of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
WOLCOTT, Vt. (WCAX) - In the late 1800s, a railroad corridor from St. Johnsbury to Swanton helped serve Vermont’s summer tourism industry. To continue that legacy, construction is wrapping up on what’s now known as the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. The final nearly 6-mile section of the 93-mile trail from Hardwick to Wolcott Village is set to be complete in February. Vermont’s Transportation Agency, which has partnered with a number of private construction firms on the work, says it’s been a major effort converting the trail from a railroad.
Two Degree Difference: Daily heat records can be an indicator of climate change
After some wild swings in temperatures over the last couple of weeks leading up to and through the holiday season, we figured it would be appropriate to discuss more about the increase in daily heat records for this week's Two Degree Difference.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Year’s Eve brawl
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a bar fight on New Year’s Eve ended in one arrest. Minutes before the new year, St. Johnsbury Police say they got reports about a bar fight involving up to 15 people at the Elks Club on Western Ave. Officers say a...
3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont
Serhat Gumrukcu of California, Berk Eratay of Nevada, and Jerry Banks of Colorado all pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges brought against them in the January 2018 killing of Gregory Davis of Danville. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 men deny latest charges in cross-country murder-for-hire plot carried out in Vermont.
Addison Independent
Two school leaders are preparing to step down
MIDDLEBURY — Two of Addison County’s three union school districts could find themselves searching for new superintendents early next year. Addison Central School District Superintendent Peter Burrows this month sent an email to ACSD staff informing them that he’s now looking for a new job “in urban settings outside Vermont.” This comes after almost a decade as top administrator for the ACSD, which delivers PreK-12 public education to children in Bridport, Cornwall, Middlebury, Ripton, Salisbury, Shoreham and Weybridge.
