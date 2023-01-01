The Catholic Church in the United States is observing the inaugural year of the National Eucharistic Revival, taking place thru July 2024. This multi-year effort is a response to some sobering statistics that shed light on the current state of affairs in the Church: only 31 percent of people who self-identify as Catholic profess belief in the Eucharist as the true Body and Blood of Christ, and less than 40 percent indicate they attend Mass weekly. While there can be debate around the content and results of this poll, one only needs to look around many of our churches to see the reality we are facing: empty pews, financial pressures, aging congregations and fewer volunteers and ministers (let alone ordained ministers). Beyond the situation in the Church, we look upon a hurting world in need of healing. The Church stands as a beacon in this hurting world, but given our own internal situation, is the Church’s light shining as it should.

BURLINGTON, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO