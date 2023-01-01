Read full article on original website
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watchEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las VegasRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The NFL’s Unlikeliest Heroes - Brock Purdy and Jarrett Stidham are Changing the Way We View Later Round QBsVeracity Report SportsLas Vegas, NV
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donationsMaya DeviLas Vegas, NV
Burger King Employee Surprised with Viral Gift and Over $370,000 in Donations After 27 Years of Dedicated ServiceIngram AtkinsonLas Vegas, NV
Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin
A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
Where Does Carr Rank Among Best Raiders QBs?
With the news that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from QB Derek Carr, we look back at his legacy and where he stands among the greatest in Silver and Black history.
Yardbarker
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released
Doctors are treating Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin at a Cincinnati hospital. And reporters on the scene are starting to gather... The post Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Reported Health Update Released appeared first on Outsider.
atozsports.com
Cowboys did something in Week 17 that they haven’t done in nearly 30 years
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the Dallas Cowboys under Mike McCarthy in his first season in 2020. The team dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic and a plethora of injuries, resulting in a disappointing 6-10 campaign. The table has turned for the Cowboys over the last two seasons. With their...
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday
The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend
J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night
Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result
When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion during last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, there was some concern that the league’s concussion protocol was not correctly followed, especially after a video of Tagovailoa’s head violently hitting the turf went viral and a teammate revealed the quarterback was acting different in Read more... The post Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sporting News
What channel is Steelers vs. Ravens on today? Schedule, time for 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17
New year, same old AFC North. The division is, once again, hotly contested, with the Ravens and Bengals needing at least 17 weeks to decide a champion. The Steelers, who are still fighting for a playoff spot, could play spoiler on "Sunday Night Football." Kenny Pickett and Co. are coming...
Packers' Jaire Alexander does griddy dance in Justin Jefferson's face
The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings obviously don't like each other. In a pivotal Week 17 showdown holding serious playoff implications, Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander didn't take long to show animosity in Lambeau Field. Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson tried to spin back to haul in an underthrown pass...
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return
Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
Raiders WR Davante Adams joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company with epic game vs. 49ers
Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral
Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in...
Former Major League Baseball Star Dies
Longtime Major League Baseball star Fred Valentine has died at the age of 87, according to a report out in the past days from one of Valentine's former Major League clubs.
