Las Vegas, NV

Larry Brown Sports

Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin

A Cincinnati-based reporter shared an update Monday night regarding Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Hamlin immediately received medical attention after collapsing. The 24-year-old... The post Bengals reporter shares update on Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching

The social media scrub move is a classic way for a player to signal discontent with his team. For Carr, the motivation is obvious: He is essentially being pushed out of Las Vegas whether he likes it or not. The Raiders made that pretty clear by sitting him for the final two games.
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback Was Booed Off The Field On Sunday

The Washington Commanders began Week 17 with a simple formula: Win their two remaining games and they're in the playoffs. But the Commanders' QB hasn't been playing well enough to make that a reality and the fans let him know it. Late in today's game against the Cleveland Browns, Commanders...
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To J.J. McCarthy's Girlfriend

J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend is having her Katherine Webb moment at the College Football Playoff. Saturday night, ESPN's camera operators appear to be fixated on the girlfriend of the Michigan Wolverines quarterback. She's been going viral on social media all evening. J.J. McCarthy is dating Katya Kuropas. The high school sweethearts...
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway. Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive. Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night. "Collinsworth is working real hard to try...
The Comeback

Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result

When Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion during last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, there was some concern that the league’s concussion protocol was not correctly followed, especially after a video of Tagovailoa’s head violently hitting the turf went viral and a teammate revealed the quarterback was acting different in Read more... The post Tua Tagovailoa concussion investigation has surprising result appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players

The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
ClutchPoints

Bruce Arians’ painfully honest admission about potential Buccaneers coaching return

Before the start of the regular season, Bruce Arians stepped down from his head coach post with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arians, who led Tampa Bay to a title in 2020, moved to a role in the front office instead. Amid the Bucs’ rollercoaster of a season, some fans have called for Arians to return to his former role. Arians admitted that he had thought about doing that… but decided against it, he revealed in an interview with Rick Stroud.
ClutchPoints

Raiders WR Davante Adams joins Jerry Rice in exclusive company with epic game vs. 49ers

Davante Adams was a standout performer in the Las Vegas Raiders’ Week 17 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. With the Raiders’ call to bench Derek Carr, Adams spent plenty of time in practice this past week working to build chemistry with Jarrett Stidham. Their work paid off against the current NFC West leaders, as the veteran wide receiver orchestrated one of the best performances of his season.
The Spun

Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral

Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.

