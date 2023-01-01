ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soledad, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KSBW.com

Second, more powerful earthquake shakes Soledad hours before 2023

SOLEDAD, Calif. — A second, more powerful earthquake shook Soledad hours before the start of the new year, Saturday night. According to the USGS, a 4.0 magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a 3.2 magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier.
SOLEDAD, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼

PINNACLES, Calif. (KION-TV) Saturday evening at 10:49 p.m., an earthquake registering 4.0 shook parts of south Monterey County. This, after a 3.2 magnitude struck the same area at 10:19 p.m. The 4.0 quake’s epicenter was 6 miles NW of Pinnacles, with a depth of 2.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). There are The post Two earthquakes strike south Monterey county in an hour, the biggest a 4.0￼ appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville officials: prepare for incoming storm

WATSONVILLE—As Watsonville residents on Monday shoveled mud from their homes and assessed damage from the storm that wrought havoc and destruction across Santa Cruz County, City officials were urging residents to prepare for the next deluge expected on Wednesday. “Prepare for flooding, and prepare for evacuation,” said City spokeswoman...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm. The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds. The post Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Hundreds of residents in Pacific Grove left without power for more than 24 hours

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Hundreds of residents were affected in Pacific Grove by various power outages. One neighborhood off Alder Street near George Washington Park was left in the dark for over 24 hours. A large tree fell on various powerlines causing the outage. The outage, starting at about 3 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, left many to celebrate in the dark.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
KSBW.com

Watsonville muck out floodwaters following breach of Corralitos Creek

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Neighbors in the 55 and older community of Pajaro Village were busy mopping up and sweeping out water from their homes Sunday. Dozens of houses there started the new year off with inches of water inside after Corralitos Creek sent water gushing through the neighborhood Saturday night.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding

FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands across the Central Coast lose power

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. — (Last update: 2:20 p.m.) Thousands of Central Coast residents are without power after outages Saturday morning. Soquel — 167 customers without power since 12 a.m. Aptos — 885 customers without power as of 8 a.m. Ben Lomond — Most customers had their power restored...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Northbound Highway 1 closure extended to Tuesday in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California Department of Transportation announced the full closure of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will remain in effect through at least Tuesday morning. Caltrans says crews are making progress in removing trees and other materials which have accumulated against the bridge on Highway 1,...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation warning lifted for areas of Bolsa Knolls in Monterey County

BOLSA KNOLLS, Calif. — update:. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has just lifted the evacuation warning for residents in the area of Santa Rita Creek in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood, effective immediately. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in the Bolsa Knolls neighborhood...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County issues early warning of potential flooding ahead of next atmospheric river

FEL-E008 (Felton Grove) CRZ-E080, CRZ-E081 (Paradise Park Area) CTL-EO10, CTL-E014, CTL-E015, CTL-E018, CTL-E019, CTL-E026, CTL-E027, CTL-E028,CTL-E029, CTL-E050, CTL-E051. PAJ-E015, PAJ-E024, PAJ-E026, PAJ-E027, PAJ-E028, PAJ-E029. Find your zone at community.zonehaven.com. "Residents in low lying areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground," the county said. "If possible, consider...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents

FELTON, CALIF. (KION-TV)- New Year's Day is showing clear skies for people in the Felton area, but the day before was completely different. The storm that hit the Santa Cruz mountains saw waters rise so high that people were forced to evacuate. A day later, mudslides, fallen trees and even sinkholes are causing problems for The post <strong>Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents </strong> appeared first on KION546.
FELTON, CA
KSBW.com

Plane crashes at the Watsonville airport on Sunday

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A plane crashed at the Watsonville airport on Sunday afternoon. This is according to the California Highway Patrol. The city of Watsonville said reports of the crash first came in at 2:40 pm. The 73-year-old pilot sustained moderate injuries but is expected to be okay. She...
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Plane crashes during landing approach in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE—A woman survived a solo-plane crash at Watsonville Municipal Airport Sunday afternoon after reportedly smashing into power lines and a utility pole upon approach to the runway just before 3pm. Cal Fire Capt. Bryan Whitaker said the pilot appeared to have suffered minor to moderate injuries and was conscious...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Evacuations ordered in Felton Grove and Paradise Park

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Evacuation orders have been issued for two areas in Santa Cruz County on Saturday, according to officials with the county. Those who are currently in Felton Grove and Paradise Park are asked to move to higher ground for their own safety. For further information about the area, please visit […]
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy