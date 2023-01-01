ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheHeat

LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game

LeBron James holds the Miami Heat single-game record for most points when he scored 61 against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014. He held the same record with the Cleveland Cavaliers until Monday when he guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls. It shattered the 57 points James and Kyrie Irving had with the Cavs.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
ATHENS, GA
WVNews

O'Neil scores 21, American takes down Loyola (MD) 71-55

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O'Neil's 21 points helped American defeat Loyola (MD) 71-55 on Monday. O'Neil also had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (10-3, 2-0). Matt Rogers scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Geoff Sprouse shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83

PHOENIX (83) Bridges 4-11 0-0 10, Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Ayton 6-13 0-0 12, Paul 4-11 2-2 11, Shamet 2-9 0-0 6, Wainright 3-8 0-0 8, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 1-1 0-2 2, Payne 3-7 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 4-9 1-1 10. Totals 34-87 5-7 83.
PHOENIX, AZ
WVNews

DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Streaking Jaguars poised for potential AFC South coronation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson’s message to his team following a fourth consecutive victory was simple: keep being you. The Jacksonville Jaguars have figured out who they are and how to win — key steps for one of the NFL’s youngest teams. The past month has been perhaps the most impressive stretch in franchise history, complete with a resounding victory at Tennessee, an overtime stunner against Dallas and then back-to-back road wins as favorites.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WVNews

NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024

SEATTLE (AP) — The 2024 NHL Winter Classic is headed to the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in an outdoor game at T-Mobile Park. The NHL announced the matchup for one of its showcase events on Tuesday before Boston and Pittsburgh met in the 2023 installment. The game between the Golden Knights and Kraken will be played on Jan. 1, 2024, bringing together the league’s two newest franchises at the home of the Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Late cold spell costly as Tigers lose SEC women's hoops home opener

AUBURN, Alabama–A scoring drought that lasted nearly half of the final quarter cost Auburn dearly as Missouri held off the home team for a 62-56 SEC women’s basketball victory on Sunday at Neville Arena. The game featured nine lead changes. Trailing 54-51 with 6:17 remaining after a basket...
AUBURN, AL
The Greeneville Sun

MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rebels Swept, Greene Devils Win

Unicoi County Middle School spread the wealth in the scorebook to start the calendar year. The Blue Devils had five players score at least six points in Monday’s 44-29 win at South Greene Middle. Noah Wright scored 11, and Gavin Dyer eight with two 3-pointers to lead the Rebels, who led the majority the first quarter before the Blue Devils tied it 6-6. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WVNews

Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103

SAN ANTONIO (103) K.Johnson 7-13 6-7 22, Sochan 2-4 1-1 5, Poeltl 3-8 0-1 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Vassell 5-13 1-2 14, Branham 4-10 0-0 9, McDermott 0-4 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-4 5, Collins 4-10 2-3 10, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, S.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-97 11-18 103.
WVNews

Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
WVNews

Minnesota 124, Denver 111

DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111.
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNews

Fenway Park transforms for NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Indiana 122, Toronto 114

TORONTO (114) Anunoby 7-20 0-0 17, Barnes 8-14 6-8 23, Siakam 9-17 6-7 26, Trent Jr. 11-18 5-6 32, VanVleet 3-15 0-0 9, Achiuwa 1-3 1-2 3, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 1-1 0-0 2, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 18-23 114.
INDIANA STATE
WVNews

Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.

