FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
LeBron James Bows Down To Donovan Mitchell After 71-Point Game
LeBron James holds the Miami Heat single-game record for most points when he scored 61 against the Charlotte Hornets in 2014. He held the same record with the Cleveland Cavaliers until Monday when he guard Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points against the Chicago Bulls. It shattered the 57 points James and Kyrie Irving had with the Cavs.
WVNews
Watson gives Browns glimpse of future with 3-TD performance
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson signed with the Browns back in March amid fanfare blended with controversy and curiosity. He didn't really arrive until the second half Sunday.
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
WVNews
O'Neil scores 21, American takes down Loyola (MD) 71-55
WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnny O'Neil's 21 points helped American defeat Loyola (MD) 71-55 on Monday. O'Neil also had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Eagles (10-3, 2-0). Matt Rogers scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Geoff Sprouse shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.
WVNews
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83
PHOENIX (83) Bridges 4-11 0-0 10, Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Ayton 6-13 0-0 12, Paul 4-11 2-2 11, Shamet 2-9 0-0 6, Wainright 3-8 0-0 8, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 1-1 0-2 2, Payne 3-7 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 4-9 1-1 10. Totals 34-87 5-7 83.
WVNews
DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway.
WVNews
Streaking Jaguars poised for potential AFC South coronation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson’s message to his team following a fourth consecutive victory was simple: keep being you. The Jacksonville Jaguars have figured out who they are and how to win — key steps for one of the NFL’s youngest teams. The past month has been perhaps the most impressive stretch in franchise history, complete with a resounding victory at Tennessee, an overtime stunner against Dallas and then back-to-back road wins as favorites.
WVNews
Slumping Eagles in a world of hurt without injured QB Hurts
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles are in a world of hurt without Jalen Hurts. Let’s get the bad news out of the way.
WVNews
NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024
SEATTLE (AP) — The 2024 NHL Winter Classic is headed to the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in an outdoor game at T-Mobile Park. The NHL announced the matchup for one of its showcase events on Tuesday before Boston and Pittsburgh met in the 2023 installment. The game between the Golden Knights and Kraken will be played on Jan. 1, 2024, bringing together the league’s two newest franchises at the home of the Seattle Mariners.
247Sports
Late cold spell costly as Tigers lose SEC women's hoops home opener
AUBURN, Alabama–A scoring drought that lasted nearly half of the final quarter cost Auburn dearly as Missouri held off the home team for a 62-56 SEC women’s basketball victory on Sunday at Neville Arena. The game featured nine lead changes. Trailing 54-51 with 6:17 remaining after a basket...
MIDDLE SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Rebels Swept, Greene Devils Win
Unicoi County Middle School spread the wealth in the scorebook to start the calendar year. The Blue Devils had five players score at least six points in Monday’s 44-29 win at South Greene Middle. Noah Wright scored 11, and Gavin Dyer eight with two 3-pointers to lead the Rebels, who led the majority the first quarter before the Blue Devils tied it 6-6. ...
WVNews
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103
SAN ANTONIO (103) K.Johnson 7-13 6-7 22, Sochan 2-4 1-1 5, Poeltl 3-8 0-1 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Vassell 5-13 1-2 14, Branham 4-10 0-0 9, McDermott 0-4 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-4 5, Collins 4-10 2-3 10, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, S.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-97 11-18 103.
WVNews
Portland 135, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
WVNews
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111.
WVNews
Fenway Park transforms for NHL's 14th annual Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time.
WVNews
Indiana 122, Toronto 114
TORONTO (114) Anunoby 7-20 0-0 17, Barnes 8-14 6-8 23, Siakam 9-17 6-7 26, Trent Jr. 11-18 5-6 32, VanVleet 3-15 0-0 9, Achiuwa 1-3 1-2 3, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 1-1 0-0 2, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 18-23 114.
WVNews
Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.
