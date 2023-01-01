SEATTLE (AP) — The 2024 NHL Winter Classic is headed to the Pacific Northwest as the Seattle Kraken will host the Vegas Golden Knights in an outdoor game at T-Mobile Park. The NHL announced the matchup for one of its showcase events on Tuesday before Boston and Pittsburgh met in the 2023 installment. The game between the Golden Knights and Kraken will be played on Jan. 1, 2024, bringing together the league’s two newest franchises at the home of the Seattle Mariners.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO